Century Downs Adds Thoroughbred Meet for 2017

Century Downs Racetrack and Casino announced Feb. 3 that it reached an agreement with the Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association of Alberta to run Thoroughbreds at the racetrack in the fall of 2017.

The one-year agreement will allow Century Downs to conduct Thoroughbred racing for the first time and immediately follows the third Standardbred season at the Calgary-area track.

Racing on weekends from Sept. 23-Nov. 5, the meet will mark the return of Thoroughbred racing to Calgary after a nine-year absence.

″This is an exciting time in horse racing in Alberta," said Paul Ryneveld, general manager of Century Downs. ″The return of Thoroughbred racing to Calgary, and what is now our third Standardbred season, has created buzz in the region and Western Canada."