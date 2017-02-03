Big Drama To Stonewall's Prestige Stallions for 2017

Harold Queen's homebred Big Drama, the champion male sprinter of 2010, has returned to the farm where his stallion career began and will stand the 2017 season at Stonewall's Prestige Stallions near Ocala, Fla.

Big Drama (Montbrook) previously stood at what had been Hallmarc Stallions at Stonewall Farm beginning in 2012 before shifting to Bridlewood Farm near Ocala for 2015-16. The half brother to grade 1 winner Sheer Drama has three stakes winners from his first three crops of racing age, including his top earner R Kinsley Doll, and has progeny earnings of more than $2.5 million.

For an introductory period, Big Drama will be offered to breeders for $7,500 live foal.

Out of the Notebook mare Riveting Drama, Big Drama captured the 2010 Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1), besting a field that included eventual two-time Horse of the Year Wise Dan. That championship campaign also saw him win the Smile Sprint Handicap (G2) and he retired with 11 wins from 19 starts and earnings of $2,746,060.