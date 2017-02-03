Curlin to Mischief Sires First Foal

Curlin to Mischief sired his first foal when Billiondollarbaby dropped a filly Feb. 2 at Rancho San Miguel in San Miguel, Calif.



"The first foal, for both Curlin to Mischief and the dam, stands up and over a good bit of ground," said Rancho San Miguel farm manager Clay Murdock. "Her presence is noted by her beautiful eye and classic head. The bone, the body, and her confirmation is what we had expected from this sire line."



Billiondollarbaby is by Giacomo out of Sovereign Cross. Her Curlin to Mischief filly was bred by Crown Racing Stables.



Curlin to Mischief is by Curlin and out of Leslie's Lady, the dam of four-time champion Beholder and grade 1 winner and sire Into Mischief .



Curlin to Mischief has a 2017 fee of $3,500 live foal.