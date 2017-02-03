Tattersalls February Shatters Records

The Tattersalls February sale, held over two days for the first time, saw records across the board as it concluded Feb. 3.

The robust trade continued from where it left off Feb. 2, with a 94% clearance rate sending turnover past 2 million guineas (US$2.65 million) for the second consecutive day. The turnover for the sale of 5,710,200 guineas ($7,570,540) was more than double the previous February sale record set last year, while the average and median of 16,944 guineas ($22,464) and 8,000 guineas ($10,606) were both records for the sale, up 56% and 60% on last year's corresponding auction.

Leading the way on the second day was the Oasis Dream filly Dream Waltz, consigned from John Gosden's Clarehaven Stables,who was knocked down to Laurent Benoit's Broadhurst Agency for 105,000 guineas ($139,208). The filly was purchased on behalf of Australian owner Peter Maher who raced her classic-winning dam Valentine Waltz.

Maher secured the filly despite the efforts of agent Barry Lynch and Arrowfield Stud's Paul Messara and indicated that she would be shipped to Australia and covered.

Valentine Waltz was bought as a yearling at Tattersalls in 1997 for 75,000 guineas by Kern/Lillingston. She was owned in training by Kirby Maher Syndicate and won the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (G1, French One Thousand Guineas) and finished third in the English One Thousand Guineas (G1) and in the Coronation Stakes (G1).

It was another resident of Clarehaven Stables who was the second highest price for the day. Von Blucher knocked down to Salcey Forest Stud's Daniel Creighton on behalf of John Dance for 95,000 guineas ($125,950).

"He is for John Dance," Creighton said. "He is going into training with Rebecca Menzies as a dual-purpose prospect. She has done well and deserves a good horse."

Earlier in the day owner Andy Cosias secured the Dandy Man filly Dandyman Port for 75,000 guineas ($99,434). Trained in France by Eoghan O'Neill, for whom she won and was placed at Chantilly and Maison-Laffitte, the 3-year-old filly will be heading for Ireland and to the stables of Irish-based Des Donovan.

"We wanted to buy a filly," Cosias said. "She should suit the soft ground in Ireland. We're very pleased to have bought her."

"The Tattersalls February sale has achieved phenomenal growth in recent years and the 2017 renewal has taken it to a new level," said Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony. "As recently as 2010, the turnover at the February sale was less than a million guineas and the average price below 7,000 guineas. This year we extended the sale to two days for the first time and the turnover has soared to nearly 6 million guineas, more than double last year's record level, the average has reached a new record of 16,944 guineas, and even last year's impressive clearance rate of 82% has jumped to 90%.

"The obvious highlight of the sale was the 500,000 guineas ($662,897) paid for the outstanding race filly Easton Angel, another new record for this fixture, but the real feature of the sale has been the extraordinary depth to the trade in all sectors of the market and, as ever, the contribution made by overseas buyers from throughout Europe, the Gulf region, America, and as far afield as Australia.

"More six-figure lots than ever before demonstrates the enduring global appeal of quality bloodstock, but it is equally important that sales of this nature attract buyers at all levels of the market, and the sustained demand from start to finish has been just as gratifying as the individual highlights and the record returns."