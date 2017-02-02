Trainer Armando Lage Dies at 59

Trainer Armando Lage died of a heart attack Dec. 31 at his home in Richmond, Calif., according to his long-time friend, fellow trainer O.J. Jauregui. Lage was 59.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Golden Gate Fields. A Bay Area fixture in recent years, Lage won 1,259 races from 9,083 starters and earned more than $20 million in purses.

"He was a good trainer and a better person," said trainer Steve Miyadi. "He was strong mentally and physically, (and) a great father and a stand-up guy who told it the way it was, which so few do."

Lage is survived by his wife, Iga, two daughters, and several grandchildren.