Texas Ryano Seeks San Marcos Victory

Warren Williamson's homebred Texas Ryano will look to capture a rare stakes double in the male turf division Feb. 4 in the $200,000 San Marcos Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park.

A field of 14 is scheduled to contest the 1 1/4-mile grass race, but only one has won back-to-back turf stakes—David Bienstock and Chuck Winner's Flamboyant.

Texas Ryano, a 6-year-old son of Curlin who won the Hollywood Turf Cup (G2T) last time out Nov. 25, could be added to that category with a win in the San Marcos .

"With his style so much can happen that can change your trip," trainer Carla Gaines said of the closing or off-the-pace runner. "With a horse like Ashleyluvssugar (who has won consecutive turf stakes twice in his career), he's got tactical speed and that helps. But for (Texas Ryano), there's post position, traffic, pace—it can all be a factor."

Gaines could be not have been encouraged more after the Hollywood Turf Cup, however, when Texas Ryano defeated Ashleyluvssugar by 3 1/4 lengths, because he finished behind that rival in his previous two starts.

Winning consecutive races may be difficult, but plenty in the field have shown they are capable of firing winning races at the level. Nine of the 14 are North American stakes winners, including graded victors Blue Tone, Conquest Daddyo, Frank Conversation, and Isotherm. Two others—Hi Happy and Some in Tieme—were group 1 winners in South America.