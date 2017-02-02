Record Price at Tattersalls February Sale

Multiple stakes winner Easton Angel was purchased by Mick Flanagan for 500,000 guineas (about $661,694 in U.S. funds) to top the Feb. 2 first day of the Tattersalls February sale at the paddocks in Newmarket, England.

The price paid by Flanagan, who held off Arrowfield Stud’s Paul Messara to secure the multiple group 2-placed filly, is a record in the 18-year history February auction, which is being conducted over two days for the first time.

The sales company reported a total of 157 lots were sold for 3,273,300 guineas ($4,331,850) already a record gross with a day to go. The average was 20,849 guineas ($27,591) and the median of 7,000 guineas ($9,264); the clearance rate was 85%.

Offered by the Castlebridge consignment, the session-topping 4-year-old daughter of Dark Angel attracted plenty of attention in the ring, with other bidders including Cheveley Park Stud’s Chris Richardson, bloodstock agent Jake Warren, Salcey Forest Stud’s Daniel Crieghton, and owner Ritchie Fiddes.

Easton Angel is a dual listed winner over five furlongs who finished second in the Queen Mary Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot and third in the group 2 Lowther Stakes at York.

Flanagan said the filly was bought for an undisclosed client and will remain in Europe.

“She has been bought to breed from, but I have been told that she has plenty of racing left in her, so we do have options,” he said. “We'll let the dust settle from here and take a view.

"But she is a quick filly, a gorgeous physical and moves like a panther."

The second highest lot of the day was Dressed in Fur who made 155,000 guineas ($205,125) when selling to Cormack McCormack Bloodstock. The 4-year-old daughter of Excellent Art was runner-up in the group 2 Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte as well as the group 3 Prix Miesque for Chantilly, France-based trainer Pia Brandt.

Offered for sale by Anna Drion’s Coulonces Consignment, Dressed in Fur is from the family of group 1 Two Thousand Guineas winner Araafa and Cheveley Park Stud stallion Pivotal.

"We are delighted with the price,” Drion said. “It is my first time to the February sale, but we decided that this was the sale to sell her at as all the buyers are here."

Offerings from Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin operation was a highlight of the opening day of the sale with the consignment realising a total of 1,689,300 guineas ($2,235,600), topped by Masaya, who was bought by Yeomanstown Stud for 115,000 guineas ($152,190).

The Tattersalls February sale continues at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.