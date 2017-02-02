Only Five Go Postward in Palos Verdes

Sprinters appear to be in short supply in Southern California as only five passed Santa Anita's entry box for the Feb. 4 Palos Verdes Stakes (G2) at six furlongs. While two of the entrants are graded stakes winners, Ocho Ocho Ocho, earned a grade 3 going two turns back in 2014.

At the head of short cast is Altamira Racing Stable’s St. Joe Bay, a dead-heat winner of the Midnight Lute Stakes (G3) with Solid Wager at 6 1/2 furlongs New Year's Eve for trainer Peter Miller. The 5-year-old gelding by St. Anddan (A.P. Indy) preceded that effort with a score in a Del Mar allowance optional claiming sprint Dec. 4. A moderate success as a miler throughout 2016, the cut back seems to suit him.

DP Racing's Ocho Ocho Ocho won the 1 1/16-mile Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes (G3) in November 2014 after taking Santa Anita's Juvenile Turf Sprint Stakes for trainer James Cassidy. A run through the Triple Crown trial produced a third-place finish in the nine-furlong Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1), and he made only two starts as a 4-year-old last year. He has not raced since a runner-up effort to three-time grade 1 Lord Nelson in early June 2016.

Hronis Racing's Moe Candy (Candy Ride ) has won three straight going back to October and appears ready for stakes action. Also in the cast is Ike Walker, who was claimed last out for $50,000 by Jerry Hollendorfer for C T R Stables and Distinctive B, a $40,000 claim by Rockingham Ranch from Cassidy last spring.