Grade 1 winner Lighthouse Bay Purchased by Shadai Farm

Lighthouse Bay, winner of the 2013 Prioress Stakes (G1), has been purchased by Shadai Farm in a deal brokered by Greg Harbut of Harbut Bloodstock.

Currently in foal to 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah , Lighthouse Bay has a 2-year-old colt by Tapit from her first mating as well as a yearling colt by Medaglia d'Oro . Breeding plans for 2017 have not yet been determined.

"She's a beautiful specimen," Harbut said of Lighthouse Bay. "I'm just always on the lookout for nice mares for Shadai Farm and I have several other clients in Japan that I've purchased grade 1 winners and dams of grade 1 horses for. I have a working relationship with Shannon Potter of Town & Country Farms and in conversations with him, things just worked out with the client with what they were looking for."

Harbut is the great grandson of Will Harbut, legendary groom for Man o' War, and has operated his Harbut Bloodstock Agency since 2010.

"I have a few clients here but the majority of my clients would be international, in Japan and Qatar," Harbut said.

Campaigned and bred by Richlyn Farm, Lighthouse Bay won four of her eight career starts and retired with earnings of $365,706. The 7-year-old daughter of Speightstown sold to Newgate Farm in foal to Tapit for $1.2 million at the 2014 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Fall mixed sale and was a $850,000 buyback at the 2015 Keeneland November sale, while in foal to Medaglio d'Oro.

