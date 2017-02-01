Three Rules Returns in Swale

Three Rules, the standout colt of the Florida-bred crop last year, will make his 2017 debut Feb. 4 in the $200,000 Swale Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

The Jose Pinchin-trained colt cuts back to seven furlongs off his juvenile finale in the 1 1/16-mile Sentient Jet Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) at Santa Anita Park, where he tasted defeat for the first time and finished sixth.

Last year over the local track Three Rules tore through the lucrative Florida Sires races of the six-furlong Dr. Fager Stakes, seven-furlong Affirmed Stakes, and 1 1/16-mile In Reality Stakes, earning $600,000 for the breeder/owner team of Bert PIlcher’s Shade Tree Thoroughbreds, Geoff Roy, and Tom Fitzgerald.

Undefeated in five starts at Gulfsteam last year, Three Rules (Gone Astray —Joy Rules, by Full Mandate) has “been a different kind of horse from day one,” according to Pilcher.

Also entered in the Swale is Calumet Farm’s Sonic Mule, who is riding a two-race win streak at Gulfstream. Bred by WinStar Farm and a $175,000 Keeneland September sale grad, Sonic Mule (by Distorted Humor ) won a hard-fought head victory in the one-mile Mucho Macho Man Stakes Jan. 7. He capped 2016 with a win in a sloppy Buffalo Man Stakes at six furlongs for trainer Todd Pletcher.

A top threat to those two is the class play in the field: Favorable Outcome. The Chad Brown-trained son of Flatter , a $300,000 Ocala Breeders’ Sales Co. purchase in March by Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence, ran second to stablemate Practical Joke in the one-turn mile Champagne Stakes (G1) in October. While Favorable Outcome was not a threat in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T), Practical Joke finished third in the Juvenile behind eventual champion Classic Empire.

Others in the six-horse cast include George Hall’s Derek's Smile (by Brother Derek ), a sharp allowance optional claiming winner at five furlongs on the turf at Gulfstream Dec. 30; Gary Barber's Vanish (by Algorithms ), winner of the restricted Claredon Stakes on Woodbine’s synthetic surface in early November for trainer Mark Casse; and N & K Racing’s Impressive Edge (by Harlan's Holiday), a 4 3/4-length maiden winner at six panels Jan. 15 for trainer Dale Romans.

The Swale goes as race 5 on a 12-race program highlighted by the $350,000 Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2).