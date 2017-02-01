Jack Milton's First Foal is a Colt

Crestwood Farm's grade I-winning miler Jack Milton got his first foal Jan. 30, when a colt bred by David Lavoie was born on a farm near Ocala, Fla.

The colt is out of Indy Gold, an unraced daughter of A.P. Indy and out of grade 3 winner Tennis Lady. Indy Gold has produced one black-type runner to date, stakes-placed I Ain't Afraid (Ghostzapper ), along with three other winners.

"He's a big, beautiful, long-legged colt," Lavoie said. "I'm very impressed."

Jack Milton raced in the silks of Gary Barber and was campaigned by Todd Pletcher. He retired with graded stakes victories at 3, 4, and 5 after 19 career starts at 11 different tracks. Jack Milton won five times and placed in seven other races while accumulating $853,828 in earnings.

The 7-year-old son of War Front —Preserver, by Forty Niner, got his grade I win in the 2015 Maker's 46 Mile Stakes at Keeneland. His previous graded stakes wins included the 2013 Transylvania Stakes (G3T) also at Keeneland and the Poker Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park. He placed in six other graded stakes, including the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic Stakes, the Jamaica Handicap, and the Secretariat Stakes (all G1T).

Jack Milton stands at Crestwood Farm for $6,500 live foal stands and nurses.