Rood & Riddle to Host Educational Seminar

Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital will host Rood & Riddle Responds, an educational seminar for people engaged in the equine industry, on Feb. 22 at Embassy Suites in Lexington.

Now in its thirty-second year, the Rood & Riddle Client Education Seminar will return to the question and answer format that was first implemented last year. As was done last year, questions were submitted by clients and veterinarians prior to the seminar and were assigned to one of the experts at Rood & Riddle to answer. This year's panel will include surgeons, internal medicine experts, podiatrists, reproduction specialists and breeding farm practitioners.

As many questions as time allows will be answered at the seminar. Those questions that are left unanswered due to time constraints may be addressed later by email from one of Rood & Riddle's veterinarians. Questions can be submitted via email, wfields@roodandriddle.com, or by private messaging the Rood & Riddle Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Roodandriddle/ . When submitting a question please include your email address.

"Rood and Riddle is pleased to once again sponsor a continuing education program for our many interested clients and friends." Said Dr. Tom Riddle of Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital. "Last year's question and answer format was extremely successful, so we are excited to expand that forum for the entire evening this year."

In addition to Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital and Rood and Riddle Veterinary Pharmacy, this year's sponsors will include Gastro Gard, GLC Direct, Hands On Originals, Neogen and Zoetis.

Refreshments will be served from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by the question and answer session running from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please RSVP to the event by February 17 at 3 p.m. to wfields@roodandriddle.com or via phone to (859) 280-3316. More information about this event can be found at http://www.roodandriddle.com/news/2017clienteducationseminar.html