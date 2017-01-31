Equestricon Releases Promotional Video

As anticipation grows for the inaugural Equestricon, event organizers today released a promotional video previewing the historic event. Industry leaders, personalities and a wide-range of racing organizations are expected to participate in EquestriconTM -- the first-ever international horse racing convention, fan festival and trade show from August 13-15 at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

The promotional video (linked to the bottom of this release) features a number of familiar faces, including Hall of Fame riders John Velazquez and Ramon Dominguez (an EquestriconTM Board Member). Also appearing on the video, produced by Firestone Productions, are media personalities like Gulfstream Park TV analyst Acacia Courtney, and Churchill Downs paddock host Joe Kristufek.

"In the minute or so that the video runs, we hope to give fans and stakeholders -- at all levels of the sport-- a taste of what they're going to get when they walk through the convention doors this August," said EquestriconTM Co-founder Kathryn Sharp.

With just over six months to go until EquestriconTM 2017, the video release sets the stage for the official launch of ticket sales in February. In recent weeks, organizers have built out a convention schedule appealing to fans, horse bettors, prospective owners and industry stakeholders. A brief listing of panels includes discussions on racing photography, aftercare, handicapping, ownership, breeding and more.

Aftercare, social media, marketing and technology are all central focuses of the convention. There are a number of young professional and networking events that are scheduled to take place at lounges and bars within the Saratoga Springs City Center convention space. EquestriconTM has also announced that legendary jockeys and racing personalities will be available during panels and autograph signings, along with nearly a dozen racing authors who will be on-site signing books.

"With every passing day, the convention seems to be growing in scale and reach." Sharp said. "We're thrilled to see the industry jumping in with both feet and we're working overtime to make sure Equestricon lives up to every expectation."