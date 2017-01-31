International Buyers Dominate New Zealand Sale

A deep international buying bench helped boost the aggregate and hold the average price steady at the two-day premier yearling sale held by New Zealand Bloodstock in Karaka, New Zealand.

According to the sales company, the gross rose 5% to NZ$58,407,500 (about $42,432,500 in U.S. funds) for the 338 horses sold (78% clearance rate), with the average down 2% to NZ$172,803 ($125,540) when compared with the record-breaking edition in 2016.

“While we couldn’t match last year’s record average, the more important median has stuck firm at $140,000 ($101,709) and turnover is up,” said managing director Andrew Seabrook. “We’ve offered more premier sale horses this year and had a buying bench with enough extra depth to compete for them.

“The sale clashing with Chinese New Year wasn’t ideal however increased participation from Dubai countered its effect.”

New Zealand Bloodstock reported 70% of total turnover came from international buyers, with Australians accounting for more than half the horses sold and their spend accounting for 53% or $30.9 million in receipts. New Zealand buyers secured 122 of the lots on offer spending $17.3 million.

Among the major international buyers active at the sale were China Horse Club, BBA Ireland, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin, which had a presence at the sale for the first time.

The sale topper at $825,000 (US$599,354) was a son of O’Reilly who is a full brother to group 1 winner Shamexpress, who was represented by his first yearlings selling at the auction. Offered by Beltana, the colt will be raced by a consortium including the China Horse Club, Newgate Farm, and Alan Bell Racing.

“He’s a colt of exceptional quality with great core strength and balance,” said with China Horse Club racing and bloodstock manager Michael Wallace. “We felt he was a rare type of colt that we haven’t seen on offer here for a while. Alan (Bell) shared the same views so a partnership was formed to take a shot at him.”

Beltana’s Richard Rutherford said having the sale-topper helped make up for a rough period in which earthquakes hit the North Canterbury region, resulting in significant damage to houses, stables and infrastructure on the farm.

“It was an all-round sensation and a huge relief after a difficult start to the year,” he said.

During the Jan. 31 closing day of the premier sale, China Horse Club went to $640,000 (US$464,954) for a filly by Savabeel produced from Love Diamonds consigned by Cambridge Stud. The filly was produced from a daughter of Danehill with a female family replete with group winners Down Under.

“We rated this filly amongst the best physical types in the sale and that combined with her pedigree and knowing her sister had plenty of ability made her an attractive proposition for us.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Waikato Stud was leading consignor with 45 horses sold for an aggregate of $8,415,000.

“The main thing for us is to sell as many as we can because we own the majority of them outright,” said Waikato Stud’s Mark Chittick. “An incredible amount of hard work is put into getting to the past two days and it’s nice to now be able to sit down with our team and friends to celebrate another successful sale.”

The three-day select sale begins Feb. 1.