Baffert Workers Turn in Bullets at Santa Anita

Grade 1 winners Hoppertunity, Mor Spirit, and 3-year-old Mastery each recorded bullet works Jan. 30 at Santa Anita Park for trainer Bob Baffert.

Hoppertunity worked in company with Mor Spirit, clocking 1:10 4/5 for six furlongs. Both moves were labeled "handily" and were credited with the bullet for the distance. Baffert said the duo is aiming for the Feb. 4 San Antonio Stakes (G2).

Hoppertunity, whose last race was a fourth-place in the Nov. 26 Clark Handicap (G1) at Churchill Downs, won last year's edition of the San Antonio and finished third the year before. He also won last year's Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park.

"They both worked very well," Baffert said. "The track was a little bit on the fast side today, but they worked very well."

Undefeated 3-year-old Mastery, who won the Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity (G1) in December, turned in a four furlong work in :46 4/5, fastest of 30 at the distance.

Also working Monday was Sham Stakes (G3) runner-up American Anthem, going four furlongs in :48 flat. Baffert doesn't have anything planned for the pair of 3-year-olds but is looking further down the road, aiming for two more starts before making decisions about the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

"(Mastery) looked fantastic—him and American Anthem. They're still moving beautifully and I'm looking for a race in March with them," Baffert said. "Now, we're zoning in on the Kentucky Derby—we go from one big race to another."