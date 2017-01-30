Migliore Freelancing as Announcer at Fasig-Tipton Sales

Richie Migliore, a former jockey on the New York Racing Association circuit who has become a valued analyst on NYRA Bets telecasts, has picked up another hat—he is doing freelance work as an announcer at Fasig-Tipton sales around the country.

Migliore worked his first auction at Fasig-Tipton’s Midlantic winter mixed sale in Timonium, Md., Jan. 29, and will be in the announcer rotation at the upcoming Kentucky Winter Mixed sale Feb. 6-7 and at Fasig’s Gulfstream sale for 2-year-olds in training March 1 at Gulfstream Park. He will continue doing his analysis on NYRA telecasts from Aqueduct, Belmont Park, and Saratoga Race Course.

“I’m just trying to get comfortable doing the announcing,” said the personable Migliore. “It’s a little more difficult than it looks because you have to give concise information in a very short period of time, and then put your own style to it so you don’t sound too mechanical.

“The whole Fasig-Tipton team couldn’t be any more welcoming or nice in offering their advice. I’m very fortunate to have someone like Terence Collier around mentoring me and offering critiques."

Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning noted, “We are always on the lookout for folks who can add something to the sales, and Richie is a great talent and is very knowledgeable about horse racing. He’s intrigued by the sales world. There is no dramatic change in his responsibilities at NYRA. We are going to work together for an indefinite time to see if it’s a good fit for Richie and if it’s a good fit for us.”

Migliore hopes that come this summer, you might find him up on the auction stand at Saratoga dressed in a tuxedo, but he knows he has to prove himself ready for that high-pressure environment.

“I’m trying something new,” he said. “It’s a challenge and an adventure. I’ve never done anything with sales, so learning another facet of the industry is cool.”