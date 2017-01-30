R.A.C.E. Fund Founder Kelley Dies at 98

Arthur Kelley, who founded the non-profit R.A.C.E. Fund Inc. to help off-track Thoroughbreds, died Jan. 25. He was 98.

Along with his daughters Patricia, Diana, and Marlene, Kelley created the R.A.C.E. Fund in 2004 to help ex-racehorses and racetrack pony horses after their careers on the track are behind them and to educate the public about horse slaughter.

Kelley was also a breeder, owner, and trainer. He began his career on the Iowa fair circuit and later moved east to Penn National Race Course, where he retired in 2003.

"(We) thought the racing industry should give back to the horses when they could no longer race so we started the R.A.C.E. Fund in 2004," his daughter Marlene said. "It made dad feel good that we could help horses after their racing careers ended and save many horses from going to slaughter."

A visitation will be held at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home, 5 Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown, Pa. 17038 Jan. 31 from 5-8 p.m. EST.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the R.A.C.E. Fund at www.racefund.org or the Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, Pa. 17011.