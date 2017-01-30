Jerkens Mulling Post-Pegasus Options for Shaman Ghost

Stronach Stable's Shaman Ghost exited his second place finish in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park in good order, according to trainer Jimmy Jerkens.

Although plans are not set for the 5-year-old Canadian champion's next race, Jerkens said he's staying in South Florida for the time being and he will not be run back immediately as owner Frank Stronach likes to spread out starts for his horses.

"He looks good. He's going to go do a little something tomorrow, maybe jog a little, but he looks good," Jerkens said Jan. 30.

"(Stronach is) pretty adamant about spacing his horses' races out... he won't be running back right around the corner," he added, mentioning that after Shaman Ghost won the Woodward Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course in September, Stronach did not want to run the horse back the next month in the Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park. Instead, the team waited until November to run in the Clark Handicap (G1) at Churchill Downs, where Shaman Ghost rallied for third behind a dominant front-running effort by Gun Runner.

After the Clark, it was full speed ahead to the Pegasus. Through five works at Palm Meadows, including a bullet :47 3/5 for four furlongs Jan. 22, the bay horse gave his connections confidence that'd he perform in the big race.

"After the top two (Arrogate and California Chrome ), I thought everybody was pretty evenly matched," Jerkens said. "And (Shaman Ghost is) a pretty gritty horse, and he's pretty consistent. And as long as he's training good enough, it's always good to take a shot.

"He went out there and did his job (in the Pegasus) And we're really proud of him."

And taking the chance paid off big time. When the son of Ghostzapper crossed the wire 4 3/4 lengths behind Arrogate in the world's richest race, he picked up $1,750,000 that catapulted him to the top of his sire's all-time leading runners just ahead of multiple graded stakes winner Moreno, who has $2,992,190 in earnings.

With more than $3 million in earnings and a record of 6-2-2 from 14 starts, Shaman Ghost has had a solid career on the track but it doesn't seem to be over just yet.

In 2015 he won two stakes in Canada, including the Queen's Plate. He was also named the champion 3-year-old Sovereign Award winner. Last year he started in four graded stakes, winning the Woodward and the Brooklyn Invitational Stakes (G2), and placing in the Clark. His 2017 has started off strong and Jerkens said the horse will continue to train as long as he's sound and his owner is on board.

"I'm sure we'll try to race him through the year as long as he stays sound enough," Jerkens said. "It certainly looks like he's maybe bumped it up a notch in the last half year, so you don't really want to (retire him) unless you're forced to with soundness issues...we'd like to see if he can make the year."