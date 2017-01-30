Rockin' Z to Disperse at Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Sale

Since establishing his Rockin' Z Ranch 10 years ago, Dr. Robert Zoellner has built the operation near Beggs, Okla. into a successful entity that reflects his attention to careful study and businesslike approach to breeding and racing.

In addition to providing boarding, foaling, sale preparation services, and standing stallions at his ranch, Zoellner has bred and raced nine stakes winners, including grade 3 winners She's All In and Peach Brew, as well as the promising 3-year-old colt Rowdy the Warrior, who has earned points on the 2017 Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Because of personal reasons, Zoellner, an optometrist and successful businessman, is dispersing his bloodstock and selling his 240-acre ranch, while leaving the door open to a possible return to Thoroughbred ownership.

When Fasig-Tipton conducts its Kentucky winter mixed sale Feb. 6-7, 32 horses from the Rockin' Z dispersal will be offered without reserve by Vinery Sales. The Oklahoma property will be divided into separate tracts and sold at auction in late spring.

“I love horse racing, and every aspect of the business,” Zoellner said Jan. 30. “I am going through some personal issues and I need to sell everything. It’s hard to put values on everything other than putting it through a sale and turning it into cash.

“It’s been a fun run. You get a nice horse and it validates what you’ve done correctly. I am proud of the stock and facilities and the way we have taken care of them. I have been fortunate to be surrounded by some great people in the business.”

Once everything shakes out and he moves on to the next chapter of his life, Zoellner said he would likely return to racehorse ownership.

“Down the road, I will probably go to 2-year-olds in training sales in 2018 and buy some colts that are ready to run,” Zoellner said.

Zoellner said his advice to any newcomer to the horse industry would be to have a business plan and adhere to it, even if things are not going well.

“Treat it like a business, albeit one that you love,” he offered. “We had a business plan we stuck to. The last couple of years were pretty sparse but we still followed our plan and the way we were going about it.”

The owner-breeder also suggested anyone getting into racing or breeding to immerse themselves with as much information as possible.

“The part I would recommend to anybody getting started would be to keep your ears open and your mouth shut,” Zoellner said. “Go to seminars and listen and then follow through with the science that is out there. You can really increase your odds. Then you sprinkle in a little good luck and—voila!”

Among the highlights of the Rockin' Z dispersal will be Rowdy the Warrior (Hip 571), an Oklahoma-bred son of Warrior's Reward trained by Donnie Von Hemel.

Wearing Zoellner’s distinctive white silks emblazoned with a black “Z,” Rowdy the Warrior was second and third, respectively, at sprint distances in his first two starts. Stretched out to a mile, the colt broke through in maiden special weight company at Remington Park before consecutive runner-up efforts in an allowance and the Don C. McNeill Stakes. Rowdy the Warrior completed his juvenile season with a record of 1-3-1 from six starts after finishing fourth in another stake at Remington.

In the Jan. 16 Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn Park, the colt picked up two points on the road to the May 6 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) when third in the uncontested romp of Uncontested on a sloppy, sealed track.

“He’s a big, good-looking rascal; an exciting animal,” the owner said. “It was a speed-biased track when they ran the Smarty Jones and he was the only one that actually passed horses.”

Produced from the grade 3-placed Gentlemen mare Lovely Sage, a half sister to the dam of millionaire grade 2 winner International Star, the colt descends from the female family of grade 2 winners Halory Hunter and Van Nistelrooy, among others.

“I may be selling him low or I maybe selling him high,” Zoellner said of sending the colt through the ring without reserve. “I will let you know in a year.”

Among the other top lots in the Rockin' Z dispersal are She’s All In (Hip 96), a $1.1 million earner whose 16 wins included eight stakes, and her grade 3-winning half sister Peach Brew. Both are offered as broodmares, with She’s All In in foal to Magna Graduate on an April 17, 2016, last cover date and Peach Brew in foal to Temple City on a last mating day of May 1, 2016.

Rockin' Z is also selling at Fasig-Tipton the stallion Notional , a grade 2 winner who finished second in the Florida Derby (G1) and has been represented by five stakes winners to date, including Southwest Stakes (G3) winner and Arkansas Derby (G1) runner-up Far Right.

Held at the Fssig-Tipton headquarters in Lexington, the winter mixed sale begins at 10 a.m. daily Feb. 6-7.

