Stormy Atlantic Gets 100th Black-Type Winner

Hill 'n' Dale Farms' Stormy Atlantic got his 100th black-type stakes winner when Stormy Liberal took the Clocker's Corner Stakes at Jan. 29 at Santa Anita Park.

The 6 1/2-furlong race on the downhill turf course was the first stakes victory for the 5-year-old gelding out of the winning Royal Academy daughter Vassar. Stormy Liberal was bred in Kentucky by Dapple Bloodstock & Gryphon Investments and is now owned by Rockingham Ranch.

Peter Miller has trained the gelding since he claimed him Oct. 16 for $40,000 from Success Racing Two. Stormy Liberal has finished first or second in four starts since he was acquired by Rockingham Ranch. Prior to the Clocker's Corner Stakes, the gelding finished second in the grade 3 San Simeon Stakes. He now has career earnings of $247,570.

Stormy Liberal is the second stakes winner and fourth black-type performer produced by Vassar. Her other top foals include stakes winner Shimmering Moment (by Afleet Alex ), grade 1-placed winner and sire Coast Guard (Stormy Atlantic), and stakes-placed winner Garifine (Belong to Me).

Stormy Atlantic is also the broodmare sire of grade 1-placed Blameitonthelaw, who finished third behind Stormy Liberal. Blameitonthelaw is the second black-type horse produced by stakes winner Letter of the Law, whose other top foal is stakes winner Bourbon Sense (Street Sense ).

Bred and raced by Arthur Appleton, Florida-bred Stormy Atlantic is a son of Storm Cat out of the grade 1 winner Hail Atlantis (Seattle Slew). Appleton bought Hail Atlantis, winner of the 1990 Santa Anita Oaks (G1), for $650,000 out of the 1993 Keeneland November breeding stock sale from Eaton-Williams, agent for Wooden Horse Investments.

Stormy Atlantic became Hail Atlantis' first stakes winner when he won the 1998 Havre de Grace Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Out of 15 starts, he would win six times, including another stakes win in the Damitrius Stakes at Delaware Park, and place three times. He retired with $148,126 in earnings.

Stormy Atlantic entered stud at Appleton's Bridlewood Farm near Ocala in 1999, and his first crop came out running. He ranked among the top 10 by earnings in a strong 2002 freshman sire class that included Distorted Humor , Awesome Again , Elusive Quality , and Tale of the Cat . Stormy Atlantic was the co-fourth-leading first-crop sire by stakes winners with three. At the 2002 Barretts select 2-year-olds in training sale, his daughter Atlantic Ocean topped the sale at $1.9 million and went on to become a multiple grade 3 winner for The Thoroughbred Corp.

John Sikura, owner of Hill 'n' Dales Farms near Lexington bought a minority interest in Stormy Atlantic in 2002 and syndicated the stallion, with Bridlewood retaining a majority ownership. The stallion was moved to Hill 'n' Dale in 2003 where he is today and stands for $15,000. To date, Stormy Atlantic has sired 39 graded/group stakes winners and six champions. His top earner is grade 1 winner and 2013 Canadian Horse of the Year Up With the Birds.

