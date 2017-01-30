Irish Thoroughbred Breeders' Association Honors Russell

Keeneland director of sales operations Geoffrey Russell was honored with the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders' Association's (ITBA) 2016 Wild Geese Award at its National Breeding and Racing Awards ceremony Jan. 28 at The Heritage Killenard.

ITBA chairman Stephen Collins said the Wild Geese Award is an acknowledgement "to one of our own who has flown the Irish flag with pride on an international stage."

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Russell gained early experience at Coolmore Stud and as a bid spotter at Goffs. He came to the U.S. in 1982, first working at Fasig-Tipton and then at Elmendorf Farm. He returned to Fasig-Tipton as vice president of appraisals and director of sales administration before joining Keeneland in 1996 as assistant director of sales to Rogers Beasley.

"Keeneland congratulates Geoffrey on receiving the Wild Geese Award," said Keeneland vice president of racing and sales Bob Elliston in a release. "Since his immigration to this country, Geoffrey has become an industry leader, and it is wonderful to see his countrymen recognize his accomplishments. Geoffrey is a valuable component of the Keeneland sales and the industry as a whole, and we are proud that he chose here to land."

Russell represents Keeneland on the International Catalogue Standards Committee, International Grading and Race Planning Advisory Committee, and is Chairman of the Society of International Thoroughbred Auctioneers. He also serves on the board of the Grayson-Jockey Club Foundation and is a member of the Sales Integrity Task Force.