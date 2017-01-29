Dialed In Colt Tops Fasig-Tipton Midlantic Sale

The only short yearling in the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic winter mixed sale sired by 2016 leading freshman sire Dialed In was purchased by Machmer Hall Farm for $70,000 to top the one-day auction Jan. 29.

Consigned as Hip 174 by Bill Reightler, agent, the April 5, 2016, foal was bred in Pennsylvania by Donald L. Brown Jr. and was produced from the winning Lord Carson mare Her Lady Grace. A half sister to Halory Leigh, a hard-knocking multiple grade 2 winner at Churchill Downs who earned $672,872, Her Lady Grace has been represented by three winners from five foals of racing age.

Machmer Hall’s Carrie Brogden said she has “become a reluctant fan” of Dialed In, the grade 1-winning son of Mineshaft who stands at Darby Dan Farm near Lexington. The stallion stood for $7,500 when the current crop of yearlings was conceived and is listed at $15,000 for 2017.

“He (Dialed In) is an overachiever and I like stallions who are overachievers,” Brogden said. “He was bred to workmanlike mares like this one. It’s not like he’s a one-hit wonder. Every time you turn around he has another winner.”

Brogden said the sale topper and two Mucho Macho Man colts purchased for $19,000 and $15,000 would be pinhooked into future sales. The horsewoman said the colt’s purchase price was right in line with her valuation. “That was my last bid,” she said. “I love shopping this sale. I bought two here last year and did really well.”

Fasig-Tipton reported 141 horses were sold for gross receipts of $901,400, compared with the $878,100 total for 101 a year ago. This year’s average price of $6,428 represented a 23.9% decline from the $8,443 figure in 2015 and the median declined from $4,350 to $3,500.

From 236 head cataloged in the main and supplemental books, 37 were withdrawn, with 58 buybacks representing a 29.1% RNA rate.

The 2016 edition of the annual auction conducted at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Md., was the first since the sale was relocated on the calendar from December to January. The next Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale is the May 22-23 sale of 2-year-olds in training.

Second-highest price on the day was the $35,000 bid from Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, for Lady Chesley (Hip 85), an unraced 3-year-old daughter of Speightstown from the extended female family of champion Inside Information.

Consigned as a broodmare prospect by Northview Stallion Station (David Wade), as agent, the filly is a half sister to Danzig Moon, the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1) runner-up who earned more than $300,000 and two-time Canadian stakes-placed Leavem in Malibu. Lady Chesley is one of five foals to race, all winners, produced from the Danzig mare Leaveminthdust, a half sister to grade 3 stakes winners Reload , Philanthropist, and Defer.

Lady Chesley was bred in Ontario by William D. Graham.