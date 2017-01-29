Barbaro's Brother Nicanor Gets First Winner as Sire

Nicanor, the full brother to the late 2006 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Barbaro, got his first winner as a sire when Joseph Besecker's Nicamore sped to a 2 1/4-length victory in a Jan. 28 maiden claiming race at Laurel Park.

In his fifth start, the 3-year-old colt broke quickest from the gate in the six-furlong race, but was rated behind the eager Don't Be Scared. Nicamore challenged in the far turn, with Three Beans giving chase, and was able to pull clear to score.

Three Beans finished second and Let Me Sleep On It rallied for third.

Nicamore made his first two starts at Laurel in October and he finished off the board in both. In his third start Dec. 10 at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, going 4 1/2-furlongs, he finished second by a neck after a long stretch duel. Then he finished second by a half-length Jan. 13 going 5 1/2 furlongs back at Laurel.

Bred in Maryland by Timothy Rooney, Nicamore is out of the stakes-winning Doneraile Court mare The Great Tyler.

Lael Stables' Nicanor raced from 2009-12 and was multiple stakes placed. He earned $147,697 in 18 starts. Although he did not perform to the level of Barbaro, he was followed closely by fans. He stands at Shamrock Farm in Woodbine, Md., where his 2017 fee is $2,000.