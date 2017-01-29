Pegasus Logs 1.23 Overnight TV Rating on NBC

NBC’s telecast of the Jan. 28 Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) 4:30-6:00 ET from Gulfstream Park, featuring the rematch of Arrogate and California Chrome , received a 1.23 overnight rating. Excluding last year’s three Triple Crown races, that represented the highest rating for an afternoon horse race since the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) from Keeneland, which was American Pharoah ’s final race.

The primetime 2016 Breeders’ Cup Classic, the first battle between Arrogate and California Chrome, drew a 1.64 overnight rating on NBC.