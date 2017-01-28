Ashleyluvssugar Scores in Cal Cup Turf Classic

Ashleyluvssugar got his 2017 season off on the right foot, but he certainly had to earn it.

A likely prep for bigger and better things in the $250,000 California Cup Turf Classic Jan. 28 at Santa Anita Park turned into a dogfight in the stretch. Watch Video

After stalking pacesetter What a View in third through most of the 1 1/8-mile test for California-breds, Ashleyluvssugar pulled even turning for home. The 7-year-old Game Plan gelding appeared to put the frontrunning grade 1 winner away in the stretch, but What a View dug in on the inside. He could not get back to even, however, and Ashleyluvssugar prevailed by a half-length at the wire.

"Once he gets the lead, he doesn't want to open up, but he knows he has to keep at least a head in front," said winning jockey Flavien Prat.

It was Prat's first time aboard the four-time grade 2 winner. The French jockey has taken over from jockey Gary Stevens, who rode Ashleyluvssugar to all of his graded wins and is currently recovering from hip surgery.

"He got a perfect ride," winning trainer Peter Eurton said of the ground-saving trip inside of fellow stalker Poshsky, as the fractions went in :23.77, :47.58, and 1:11.56 through six furlongs. "I think they are just getting to know each other. I think (Prat) was just a little bit nervous in the paddock, but the kid is so, so good.

"Other than telling him the horse likes to be outside, I didn't say anything. That was a nice, easy lead that What a View got. I didn't think we'd get by him for a minute there, but Ashley's got a lot of class."

Ashleyluvssugar finished off the distance in 1:46.43, to the delight of co-owner and breeder Joe Ciaglia.

"We felt like we had to come right back out and prove we are the best," Ciaglia said. "We were the best (California) turf horse last year and now we're getting to carry that over into this year."

Also on the "Cal Cup Day" card was the featured $250,000 California Cup Derby, in which Reddam Racing's Ann Arbor Eddie again bested rival California Diamond. Watch Video

After finishing 1 1/4 lengths on top following a duel with California Diamond in the King Glorious Stakes last time out Dec. 18 at Los Alamitos Race Course, the Square Eddie gelding this time closed to catch his rival in the 1 1/16-mile test.

Still with 1 1/2 lengths to make up and a furlong to run—after California Diamond set fractions of :23.69, :47.70, and 1:12.31 through six furlongs—Ann Arbor Eddie wore down the frontrunner on the outside to win by half a length.

"I was so impressed by his performance today. This is not the next California Chrome , but at least we have a baby California Derby winner, so it's OK to dream," said Leandro Mora, assistant to trainer Doug O'Neill. "He hasn't done anything wrong. ... It's up to Doug and (owner) Paul (Reddam) where we go next, but Paul likes to try.

"Don't be surprised if we go against the big guys."

Earlier on the Cal Cup card, Prat rode another winner, Richard's Boy, in the $150,000 Donald Valpredo California Cup Sprint Stakes, just nosing out Well Measured. Watch Video

Jockey Tyler Baze took the first two Cal-bred stakes on the 10-race card, with favored Enola Gray in the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint Watch Video and undefeated Sircat Sally in the $200,000 California Cup Oaks. Watch Video

After two blowout wins on dirt to start her career, Sircat Sally seemed to take to the grass just fine in the Oaks and finished 2 1/4 lengths clear of any challenger at the wire.

"That was the question—whether she would take to that or not," trainer Jerry Hollendorfer said of the Surf Cat filly possibly liking the grassy footing. "She did it in pretty nice fashion. I was very pleased the way she rated off the pace and showed good enough speed to be tactical."