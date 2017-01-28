Arrogate Turns Pegasus World Cup Into One-Horse Show

The thing with sequels is they are often maligned for failing to live up to the original production. When the first staging of show delivers drama and apexes that surpass even the most optimistic expectations of the audience, it would stand to reason any subsequent revival would be up against an improbable bar to match.

Having previously knocked heads in what had been North America's richest race last November, champions California Chrome and Arrogate were lured to see if they couldn't recreate that magic again with the world's biggest purse on the line Jan. 28.

One of them more than delivered on his part of the bargain.

The two-horse showdown that was supposed to be in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park turned into a torch-passing, one-star show. Doubling down on his brilliant triumph over California Chrome in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) Nov. 5, Arrogate made a mockery of the world's richest race when he drew off handily under Hall of Famer Mike Smith to prevail by open lengths over Shaman Ghost, while the two-time Horse of the Year faded badly to finish off the board in his final start. Watch Video

With Noble Bird taking his expected position as the pacesetter through fractions of :23.46 and :46.14, Arrogate and California Chrome raced side by side down the backside, with the former saving ground on the inside third and his elder rival to his outside.

When Smith asked Arrogate to roll approaching the final turn, the 4-year-old son of Unbridled's Song proved he was more than worthy of his recent designation as the Longines World's Best Racehorse. Those same big, gray strides that ran down California Chrome in late stretch during the Breeders' Cup swallowed up ground with authority. Arrogate up by at least three lengths in the lane and was geared down as he hit the wire in 1:47.61 for the 1 1/8 miles.

"Chrome just didn't fire his race today at all," Smith said on NBC immediately after the race. "I was able to tip out and he was gone after that. Getting out was the anxious part. Once I was able to get him out and let him stretch his legs ... if you can let him use it to his advantage, why not."

