Taghleeb Lands W. L. McKnight Score

Michael Hui's Taghleeb made it two in a row and picked up his first graded score Jan. 28 in the $200,000 W. L. McKnight (G3T) at Gulfstream Park. Watch Video

The 6-year-old son of Hard Spun came off a Dec. 31 victory in the H. Allen Jerkens Stakes at Gulfstream for trainer Mike Maker, got the perfect ground-saving rail trip in the 1 1/2-mile McKnight for 4-year-olds and up, and sprinted home to claim his win in a photo finish with Sadler's Joy.

Taghleeb raced eighth early on in the McKnight under jockey Tyler Gaffalione, well off the pace set by 35-1 shot Diamond Bachelor. That one put up fractions of :24.72, :49.31, and 1:13.35 before Taghleeb began his steady progress. Seventh as a mile went in 1:37.93, the chestnut runner swung out with a five-wide bid around the turn and quickened down the lane under right-handed urging.

A similar late run from Sadler's Joy was too late by about a head, while Taghleeb held safe in a final time of 2:25.90. Patterson Cross held third after pressing the pace, while 8-year-old veteran and 2012-2013 McKnight winner Twilight Eclipse was fourth after racing closely throughout.

Bred in Kentucky by Shadwell Farm out of the stakes-winning Alhaarth (IRE) mare Judhoor (GB), Taghleeb raced for his breeder and trainer Kiaran McLaughlin until his current connections picked him up for $62,500 in an allowance/optional claimer last July.

Taghleeb returned $12.20, $6.60, and $3.60 at odds of 5-1, Sadler's Joy brought $9.60 and $6.80, and Patterson Cross paid $14.20.