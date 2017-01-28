Imperative Edges Stanford in Poseidon

The new owners of Imperative are feeling good about their purchase after the grade 2 winner secured a narrow win in the first edition of the $400,000 Poseidon Handicap Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park. Watch Video

Starting for the first time for Loooch Racing Stables and Imaginary Stables, Imperative delivered a determined to edge odds-on favorite Stanford by a head.

The new owners privately acquired Imperative from J K Racing Stable, who had him based with Southern California-based trainer Richard Baltas, after an off-the-board finish in the Native Diver Stakes (G3) Nov. 27 at Del Mar. The new owners transferred Imperative to trainer Bob Hess Jr., who sent the Bernardini gelding out to victory in his 7-year-old season debut.

Loooch Racing Stables' Ron Paolucci purchased Imperative privately following his 6-year-old season with designs on running in the Pegasus, but was unable to work out a deal with any of the 12 stakeholders for the world's richest race. Paolucci is partners with Dan Shafer in Pegasus starter War Story.

"I needed a horse. I needed a backup for War Story. Me and Dan talked about needing a second horse," Paolucci said. "I tried to get him into the big race and I didn't have any takers. The way he trained over this track, we knew he was going to run good. To beat Stanford he had to run really good, and he did."

Early on, longshot Ranger in Paradise seized the early advantage through a quarter-mile in :23.83 and a half-mile in :48.10, while Stanford raced just off that pace. Stanford, who scored an easy win in the Harlan's Holiday Stakes (G3) Dec. 17 at Gulfstream, and John Velazquez worked to grab the lead in the far turn while Imperative, under Antonio Gallardo engaged him on the outside, putting a head in front through six furlongs in 1:12.29.

Turning for home, those two hooked up for a stretch-long duel that wasn't decided until the final strides, with Imperative getting the nod at the wire. The winning time was 1:48.97 over a fast main track.

"Ron gave me a call about 2 1/2 weeks ago and said, 'Do you have an empty stall?' So, he bought the horse," Hess said. "[Former trainer] Richard Baltas was very forthright and told us about his quirks. We brought him out here and he worked really well. I think he likes a little sandier track surface.

"I'm speechless," he added. "It's great to compete on the biggest day in racing, and to be able to compete against and beat Todd Pletcher is fun an exciting. [Imperative] kind of runs with his head up a little so I thought we might have lost the head bob, but luckily he dropped in time. No complaints."

Imperative, who won the Big Bear Stakes at Santa Anita Park Nov. 3 and secured his lone graded stakes win in the 2014 Charles Town Classic Stakes (G2), paid $16.40, $5.60, and $3.80 across the board. Stanford returned $2.60 and $2.10, while third-place finisher and fellow Todd Pletcher trainee Madefromlucky returned $2.80 to show.

Horses who were entered as alternates in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) later on Saturday's card, had first preference into the Poseidon and Stanford and Madefromlucky were both alternates for the Pegasus.