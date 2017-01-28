Weekend Stakes Rundown: The Pegasus Arrives

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have the Arrogate-California Chrome rematch in the Pegasus World Cup (G1), California Cup Day, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.
Saturday, January 28
12:30 p.m.—$100,000 Hurricane Bertie Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park
The second- and third-place finishers from the Dec. 17 Rampart Stakes (G3), Curlin's Approval and Genre, are back for another one-turn dirt test in South Florida. Curlin's Approval won last year's Added Elegance Stakes and Genre never finished out of the top three in eight starts last year, including a win in the Molly Pitcher Stakes (G3).
Hurricane Bertie S. (G3)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 3
- 7f
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 12:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Genre (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|123
|Todd A. Pletcher
|7/2
|2
|2Distinta (KY)
|Edgard J. Zayas
|117
|Victor Barboza, Jr.
|15/1
|3
|3Curlin's Approval (KY)
|Luis Saez
|121
|Martin D. Wolfson
|6/5
|4
|4Sugar Cone (KY)
|Joe Bravo
|117
|George R. Arnold, II
|30/1
|5
|5You Bought Her (FL)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|119
|David H. Hinsley
|9/2
|6
|6Improv (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|117
|George R. Arnold, II
|10/1
|7
|7Bodacious Babe (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|121
|Jane Cibelli
|6/1
|8
|8Linda Linda (CHI)
|Jose Lezcano
|119
|Angel Quiroz
|15/1
1:20 p.m.—$100,000 Gander Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack
August Dawn Farm's undefeated Bavaro will try two turns for the first time in the New York-bred stakes for 3-year-olds. In his first two starts, the Freud colt has sped to six-furlong victories. He won his debut at Belmont Park in November by 5 1/4 lengths, then came back to win the New York Stallion Series Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack by 3 3/4 lengths.
Gander S.
Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 3
- STK
- 1m 70y
- Inner track
- $100,000
- 3 yo
- 1:20 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Haul Anchor (NY)
|Cornelio H. Velasquez
|122
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|5/2
|2
|2Caledonian (NY)
|Eric Cancel
|120
|John P. Terranova, II
|8/1
|3
|3Carradine (NY)
|Angel S. Arroyo
|118
|Linda Rice
|5/1
|4
|4Bourbon Empire (NY)
|Rajiv Maragh
|116
|Mark A. Hennig
|3/1
|5
|5Bavaro (NY)
|Manuel Franco
|120
|Gary Sciacca
|9/5
1:30 p.m.—$400,000 Poseidon Handicap at Gulfstream Park
Multiple graded stakes winner Stanford and fellow Todd Pletcher-trainee Madefromlucky will each try to steal some opening-act thunder from the Pegasus World Cup in the inaugural running of the Poseidon. Stanford won the Dec. 17 Harlan's Holiday Stakes (G3)—and Madefromlucky ran fourth—last time out.
Poseidon H.
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 5
- STK
- 1 1/8m
- Dirt
- $400,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 1:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Mylute (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|115
|Ralph E. Nicks
|10/1
|2
|2Ranger in Paradise (KY)
|Luis H. Colon
|111
|Elizabeth L. Dobles
|30/1
|3
|3Imperative (KY)
|Antonio A. Gallardo
|118
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|9/2
|4
|4Stanford (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|120
|Todd A. Pletcher
|1/1
|5
|5Cherry Wine (KY)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|113
|Dale L. Romans
|12/1
|6
|6Madefromlucky (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|117
|Todd A. Pletcher
|7/2
|7
|7Papa Zulu (KY)
|Luis Contreras
|112
|William B. Bradley
|20/1
|8
|8Fearless Dragon (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|110
|Eric J. Guillot
|30/1
|9
|9Hy Riverside (FL)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|116
|Antonio Sano
|12/1
3:15 p.m.—$150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint Stakes at Santa Anita Park
Enola Gray will look to repeat the performance of her only other start down the Santa Anita hillside turf course. In October the Grazen filly won the California Distaff Handicap down the hill over fellow Turf Sprint entrant Desert Steel.
Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint S.
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 2
- STK
- About 6 1/2f
- Downhill turf
- $150,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 12:15 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Desert Steel (CA)
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|7/2
|2
|2Enola Gray (CA)
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6/5
|3
|3How Unusual (CA)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|122
|Michael Pender
|10/1
|4
|4All That Heat (CA)
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mark Glatt
|20/1
|5
|5Tale of Papa Nick (CA)
|Tiago Josue Pereira
|122
|Oscar L. Garcia
|20/1
|6
|6Late 'n Left (CA)
|Edwin A. Maldonado
|120
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|30/1
|7
|7Smoove It (CA)
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3/1
|8
|8Lucy De (CA)
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Mike Puype
|12/1
|9
|9Cuddle Alert (CA)
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Melissa Saldana
|10/1
3:38 p.m.—$125,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint at Gulfstream Park
Mongolian Saturday will look to bounce back from a ninth-place run in the Nov. 5 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) in the five-furlong grass test. Speedy colt Manhattan Dan, who has won two straight stakes at five furlongs on the Gulfstream turf, appears to be a challenger, along with Power Alert, who is undefeated in four starts on the Gulfstream grass.
Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint S.
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 9
- STK
- 5f
- Turf
- $125,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 3:38 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Rainbow Heir (NJ)
|Trevor McCarthy
|120
|Jason Servis
|6/1
|2
|2Manhattan Dan (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|116
|Todd A. Pletcher
|9/2
|3
|3Long On Value (VA)
|Joel Rosario
|120
|William I. Mott
|12/1
|4
|4Platinum Prince (FL)
|Luis Saez
|116
|Michael A. Tomlinson
|12/1
|5
|5Divine Warrior (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|116
|William B. Bradley
|15/1
|6
|6El Deal (KY)
|Edgard J. Zayas
|118
|Francisco D'Angelo
|20/1
|7
|7Doctor J Dub (NY)
|Luca Panici
|122
|Jena M. Antonucci
|20/1
|8
|8Super Spender (KY)
|Nik Juarez
|120
|Jane Cibelli
|10/1
|9
|9Pay Any Price (FL)
|Luis A. Castillo
|116
|Ralph Ziadie
|12/1
|10
|10Mongolian Saturday (KY)
|Carlos Montalvo
|122
|Enebish Ganbat
|7/2
|11
|11Power Alert (AUS)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|120
|Brian A. Lynch
|4/1
|12
|12Incensed (KY)
|Wilmer A. Garcia
|116
|Dale Bennett
|15/1
3:50 p.m.—$200,000 California Cup Oaks at Santa Anita Park
Joe Turner's Sircat Sally has been a runaway winner in both her starts—a five-length debut win at Del Mar in November and a blowout, 12-length rout in the Soviet Problem Stakes Dec. 17 at Los Alamitos Race Course—but has yet to try grass, even in workouts. Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer said the $200,000 purse for a state-bred stakes was too good to miss, regardless of the surface.
California Cup Oaks
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 5
- STK
- 1m
- Turf
- $200,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 1:49 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Cash Prize (CA)
|Chantal Sutherland
|119
|Brian J. Koriner
|20/1
|98
|2Cioppino Pasadino (CA)
|SCRATCHED
|0
|UNKNOWN
|-
|2
|3How About Zero (CA)
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15/1
|3
|4Bella Luma (CA)
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|8/1
|4
|5Adios Cali (CA)
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|119
|Peter Miller
|12/1
|5
|6Ms Wakaya (CA)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|119
|Steven Miyadi
|15/1
|98
|7Miss Sunset (CA)
|SCRATCHED
|0
|UNKNOWN
|-
|6
|8My Pi Romancer (CA)
|Flavien Prat
|119
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5/2
|7
|9Sircat Sally (CA)
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8/5
|8
|10Princess Roi (CA)
|Corey S. Nakatani
|119
|Richard Baltas
|5/2
4:14 p.m.—$200,000 La Prevoyante Handicap (G3T) at Gulfstream Park
Arles has just missed in her two North American starts since coming over from Germany last summer. Second by less than a length in the Glens Falls (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course in her stateside debut, the daughter of Monsun came up a nose short as the favorite in the Red Carpet Handicap (G3T) in November at Del Mar.
La Prevoyante H. (G3T)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 10
- 1 1/2m
- Turf
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 4:14 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Quiet Kitten (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|117
|Dale L. Romans
|30/1
|2
|2Gypsy Eyes (IRE)
|Luis Saez
|117
|Patrick L. Biancone
|20/1
|3
|3Try Your Luck (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|121
|Michael J. Maker
|10/1
|4
|4Desiree Clary (GER)
|Javier Castellano
|119
|Christophe Clement
|9/2
|5
|5Stay the Night (KY)
|Nik Juarez
|117
|Claude R. McGaughey III
|20/1
|6
|6Promotional (FL)
|Jose Lezcano
|117
|Thomas F. Proctor
|10/1
|7
|7Arles (FR)
|Joel Rosario
|117
|H. Graham Motion
|7/2
|8
|8Lobelia (KY)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|117
|Carlo Vaccarezza
|20/1
|9
|9Flipcup (NY)
|John R. Velazquez
|119
|William I. Mott
|10/1
|10
|10Wapi (CHI)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|119
|Thomas F. Proctor
|12/1
|11
|11Paige (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|121
|Christophe Clement
|8/1
|12
|12Suffused (GB)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|123
|William I. Mott
|3/1
4:50 p.m.—$200,000 W. L. McKnight Handicap (G3T) at Gulfstream Park
Grade 1 winner Twilight Eclipse won his first edition of the McKnight during his initial season of racing in 2012, when he was a 3-year-old and the then-grade 2 race was contested at Calder Race Course. The gelding returned to win the following year's running, and now seeks an unprecedented third victory in the turf marathon.
W. L. McKnight H. (G3T)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 11
- 1 1/2m
- Turf
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:50 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Taghleeb (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|121
|Michael J. Maker
|6/1
|2
|2Montclair (IRE)
|Edgar S. Prado
|119
|Armando De la cerda
|10/1
|3
|3Diamond Bachelor (KY)
|Luis Saez
|119
|Patrick L. Biancone
|30/1
|4
|4Danish Dynaformer (ON)
|Joel Rosario
|123
|Roger L. Attfield
|5/1
|5
|5Applicator (KY)
|Leonel Reyes
|117
|Mikhail Yanakov
|50/1
|6
|6Charming Kitten (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|119
|Michael J. Maker
|9/2
|7
|7Twilight Eclipse (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|119
|Thomas Albertrani
|4/1
|8
|8Generous Kitten (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|117
|Michael J. Maker
|15/1
|9
|9Patterson Cross (KY)
|Jose Lezcano
|117
|William I. Mott
|20/1
|10
|10Mr Maybe (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|121
|Chad C. Brown
|6/1
|11
|11Sadler's Joy (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|117
|Thomas Albertrani
|8/1
|12
|12Hunter O'Riley (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|117
|James J. Toner
|15/1
5:21 p.m.—$150,000 Donald Valpredo California Cup Sprint Stakes at Santa Anita Park
Last-out, dead-heat Midnight Lute (G3) winner Solid Wager will look to collect his third straight stakes victory. The Birdonthewire gelding won the Cary Grant at Del Mar for trainer Peter Miller prior to the Midnight Lute.
Donald Valpredo California Cup Sprint S.
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 6
- STK
- 6f
- Dirt
- $150,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 2:21 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Solid Wager (CA)
|Martin A. Pedroza
|126
|Peter Miller
|9/5
|2
|2Jimmy Bouncer (CA)
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5/1
|98
|3Senator Robert (CA)
|SCRATCHED
|0
|UNKNOWN
|-
|3
|4Tough But Nice (KY)
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|20/1
|4
|5Well Measured (CA)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8/1
|5
|6Acceptance (CA)
|Stewart Elliott
|124
|Kenneth D. Black
|2/1
|6
|7Richard's Boy (CA)
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|5/2
5:40 p.m.—$12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park
In many ways the entries alone mark an early "mission accomplished" for the first edition of the Pegasus World Cup, as the race has attracted the world's two top dirt horses in training in California Chrome and Arrogate. Arrogate upset California Chrome in their last meeting Nov. 5 in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) and the top pair was 10 3/4 lengths clear of the rest of the field.
Pegasus World Cup Invitational S. (G1)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 12
- 1 1/8m
- Dirt
- $12,000,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 5:40 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Arrogate (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|124
|Bob Baffert
|7/5
|2
|2Prayer for Relief (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|124
|Dale L. Romans
|50/1
|3
|3Neolithic (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|124
|Todd A. Pletcher
|30/1
|4
|4Noble Bird (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|124
|Mark E. Casse
|25/1
|5
|5War Story (KY)
|Antonio A. Gallardo
|124
|Jorge Navarro
|50/1
|6
|6War Envoy (KY)
|Luis Saez
|124
|Mick Ruis
|50/1
|7
|7Shaman Ghost (ON)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|124
|James A. Jerkens
|20/1
|8
|8Semper Fortis (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|50/1
|9
|9Keen Ice (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|124
|Todd A. Pletcher
|12/1
|10
|10Breaking Lucky (ON)
|Luis Contreras
|124
|Reade Baker
|25/1
|11
|11Eragon (ARG)
|Edgar S. Prado
|119
|Laura Wohlers
|50/1
|12
|12California Chrome (CA)
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Art Sherman
|6/5
|13
|13Stanford (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|124
|Todd A. Pletcher
|10/1
|14
|14Sea Raven (NY)
|Luis Contreras
|124
|Kelly Rubley
|50/1
|15
|15Madefromlucky (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|124
|Todd A. Pletcher
|15/1
6:12 p.m.—$250,000 California Cup Turf Classic at Santa Anita Park
For talented California-breds who win graded stakes in open company, state-bred stakes are usually a good, relatively easy spot to return off a layoff. But four-time grade 2 winner Ashleyluvssugar won't be facing a run-of-the-mill Cal-bred field. Three grade 1 winners—Ralis, Tamarando, and What a View—are entered to challenge. Only What a View's grade 1 win, however, came in the last year, when the Vronsky gelding took the Frank E. Kilroe Mile (G1T) in March.
California Cup Turf Classic S. presented by City National Bank
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 7
- STK
- 1 1/8m
- Turf
- $250,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 3:12 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Ashleyluvssugar (CA)
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Peter Eurton
|8/5
|2
|2Ward 'n Jerry (CA)
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Mike Puype
|20/1
|3
|3Ralis (CA)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4/1
|4
|4Temple Keys (CA)
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|20/1
|98
|5Cardiac (CA)
|SCRATCHED
|0
|UNKNOWN
|-
|5
|6What a View (CA)
|Tyler Baze
|126
|Kenneth D. Black
|5/2
|6
|7He Will (CA)
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8/1
|7
|8Patriots Rule (CA)
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Robertino Diodoro
|8/1
|8
|9Tamarando (CA)
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|20/1
|9
|10Poshsky (CA)
|Jamie Theriot
|124
|Ryan Hanson
|12/1
7:15 p.m.—$250,000 California Cup Derby at Santa Anita Park
California Chrome won the 2014 Cal Cup Derby to start his 3-year-old campaign and another colt with his home state in his name will try to take the race against a familiar rival. California Diamond will look to secure his fifth stakes win and turn the tables on Ann Arbor Eddie, who defeated the Harbor the Gold colt last time out in the King Glorious Stakes at Los Alamitos. A start prior, California Diamond (second) finished 1 1/2 lengths ahead of Ann Arbor Eddie (third) in the Bob Hope (G3).
California Cup Derby
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 9
- STK
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $250,000
- 3 yo
- 4:15 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Tribal Storm (CA)
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|8/1
|2
|2Ann Arbor Eddie (CA)
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5/2
|3
|3Mr. Hinx (CA)
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|119
|Steven Miyadi
|10/1
|4
|4Hot Smoke (CA)
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Robertino Diodoro
|8/1
|5
|5California Diamond (CA)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|123
|Peter Miller
|5/2
|6
|6Six Point Rack (CA)
|Stewart Elliott
|119
|Mike Puype
|12/1
|7
|7Coils Gold (CA)
|Martin Garcia
|119
|Bob Baffert
|2/1
Sunday, January 29
4:40 p.m.—$200,000 John B. Connally Turf Cup (G3T) at Sam Houston Race Park
Trainer Mike Maker has won the past three editions of the Connally and he's coming with a loaded hand in seeking a fourth straight score. Bigger Picture is arguably in the best form of the Maker trio. The Badge of Silver gelding won the Red Smith Handicap (G3T) at Aqueduct in his last grass start Nov. 12, and before that was only a nose back in the Oct. 20 1 1/2-mile Sycamore (G3T) at Keeneland.
John B. Connally Turf Cup S. (G3T)
Sam Houston Race Park, Sunday, January 29, 2017, Race 8
- 1 1/2m
- Turf
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 3:40 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Domikate (IA)
|Rohan R. Singh
|115
|Paul M. Pearson
|20/1
|2
|2West Road (KY)
|Paul M. Nolan
|115
|M. Brent Davidson
|20/1
|3
|3Hay Dakota (KY)
|Denny Velazquez
|121
|Joel Berndt
|8/1
|4
|4Bigger Picture (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|124
|Michael J. Maker
|9/5
|5
|5Greengrassofyoming (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|121
|Michael J. Maker
|5/2
|6
|6Phantom Trip (OK)
|David Cabrera
|124
|Clinton C. Stuart
|15/1
|7
|7Fall of Troy (KY)
|Jacob Radosevich
|115
|Darrell Brian Bravenec
|30/1
|8
|8Oscar Nominated (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|124
|Michael J. Maker
|2/1
5:10 p.m.—$400,000 Houston Ladies Classic (G3) at Sam Houston Race Park
Trainer Larry Jones has been pointing I'm a Chatterbox to the Houston Ladies since December, but nearly had to adjust course when the entire Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots backstretch was put under quarantine due to an outbreak of equine herpesvirus. Though she has had the misfortune of knocking heads against some of the best distaffers in recent years, I'm a Chatterbox had held her own in elite company.
Houston Ladies Classic S. (G3)
Sam Houston Race Park, Sunday, January 29, 2017, Race 9
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $400,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 4:10 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Danzatrice (KY)
|Luis Saez
|117
|Steven M. Asmussen
|5/1
|2
|2Another Bond Girl (OK)
|David Cabrera
|117
|M. Brent Davidson
|20/1
|3
|3Family Tree (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|119
|Wayne M. Catalano
|9/5
|4
|4I'm a Chatterbox (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|121
|J. Larry Jones
|6/5
|5
|5Tiffany Case (KY)
|Deshawn L. Parker
|117
|Eric R. Reed
|15/1
|6
|6Steel Cut (OK)
|Robby Albarado
|117
|Wesley E. Hawley
|10/1
|7
|7Unbridled Mo (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|121
|Todd A. Pletcher
|3/1
6 p.m.—$100,000 Riley Allison Stakes at Sunland Park
Harry Veruchi's undefeated 3-year-old Underwood has made some waves in his three starts in New Mexico and could be a potential Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) longshot if he continues to improve. The Iowa-bred Old Fashioned gelding trained by Justin Evans has won his three starts by a combined 12 1/2 lengths.
Riley Allison S.
Sunland Park, Sunday, January 29, 2017, Race 9
- STK
- 1m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 3 yo
- 4:00 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Ranger Rod (CA)
|Alejandro Medellin
|117
|Jose R. Gonzalez, Jr.
|20/1
|2
|2Yo Y Me (AZ)
|Tracy J. Hebert
|123
|Kevin Eikleberry
|4/1
|3
|3Evolve (TX)
|Alfredo Sigala
|117
|Ernest E. Edgar
|20/1
|4
|4Wine N Divine (KY)
|Miguel A. Perez
|117
|Greg Green
|6/1
|5
|5Downtownbigbrown (KY)
|Justin Shepherd
|119
|Bart G. Hone
|5/1
|6
|6Yo La Tengo (CA)
|Elvin Gonzalez
|117
|Justin R. Evans
|10/1
|7
|7Conquest Mo Money (NY)
|Jorge Carreno
|117
|Miguel L. Hernandez
|12/1
|8
|8Underwood (IA)
|Ry Eikleberry
|123
|Justin R. Evans
|3/1
|9
|9All Shacked Up (KY)
|Roimes Chirinos
|117
|Justin R. Evans
|6/1
|10
|10Wicked Zar (KY)
|Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr.
|117
|Steven M. Asmussen
|5/1
|11
|11General Council (FL)
|Enrique Portillo Gomez
|117
|Jose R. Gonzalez, Jr.
|20/1
|12
|12Oh So Regal (KY)
|Miguel A. Perez
|117
|Miguel L. Hernandez
|20/1