Weekend Stakes Rundown: The Pegasus Arrives

Photo: Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin
California Chrome will look to end his career with a victory in the Pegasus World Cup (G1)

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have the Arrogate-California Chrome   rematch in the Pegasus World Cup (G1), California Cup Day, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.

Saturday, January 28

12:30 p.m.—$100,000 Hurricane Bertie Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park

The second- and third-place finishers from the Dec. 17 Rampart Stakes (G3), Curlin's Approval and Genre, are back for another one-turn dirt test in South Florida. Curlin's Approval won last year's Added Elegance Stakes and Genre never finished out of the top three in eight starts last year, including a win in the Molly Pitcher Stakes (G3).

Hurricane Bertie S. (G3)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 3
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 12:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Genre (KY)John R. Velazquez123Todd A. Pletcher7/2
22Distinta (KY)Edgard J. Zayas117Victor Barboza, Jr.15/1
33Curlin's Approval (KY)Luis Saez121Martin D. Wolfson6/5
44Sugar Cone (KY)Joe Bravo117George R. Arnold, II30/1
55You Bought Her (FL)Corey J. Lanerie119David H. Hinsley9/2
66Improv (KY)Javier Castellano117George R. Arnold, II10/1
77Bodacious Babe (KY)Paco Lopez121Jane Cibelli6/1
88Linda Linda (CHI)Jose Lezcano119Angel Quiroz15/1

1:20 p.m.—$100,000 Gander Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

August Dawn Farm's undefeated Bavaro will try two turns for the first time in the New York-bred stakes for 3-year-olds. In his first two starts, the Freud   colt has sped to six-furlong victories. He won his debut at Belmont Park in November by 5 1/4 lengths, then came back to win the New York Stallion Series Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack by 3 3/4 lengths.

Gander S.

Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 3
  • STK
  • 1m 70y
  • Inner track
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 1:20 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Haul Anchor (NY)Cornelio H. Velasquez122Kiaran P. McLaughlin5/2
22Caledonian (NY)Eric Cancel120John P. Terranova, II8/1
33Carradine (NY)Angel S. Arroyo118Linda Rice5/1
44Bourbon Empire (NY)Rajiv Maragh116Mark A. Hennig3/1
55Bavaro (NY)Manuel Franco120Gary Sciacca9/5

1:30 p.m.—$400,000 Poseidon Handicap at Gulfstream Park

Multiple graded stakes winner Stanford and fellow Todd Pletcher-trainee Madefromlucky will each try to steal some opening-act thunder from the Pegasus World Cup in the inaugural running of the Poseidon. Stanford won the Dec. 17 Harlan's Holiday Stakes (G3)—and Madefromlucky ran fourth—last time out.

Poseidon H.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 5
  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $400,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 1:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Mylute (KY)Tyler Gaffalione115Ralph E. Nicks10/1
22Ranger in Paradise (KY)Luis H. Colon111Elizabeth L. Dobles30/1
33Imperative (KY)Antonio A. Gallardo118Robert B. Hess, Jr.9/2
44Stanford (KY)John R. Velazquez120Todd A. Pletcher1/1
55Cherry Wine (KY)Corey J. Lanerie113Dale L. Romans12/1
66Madefromlucky (KY)Javier Castellano117Todd A. Pletcher7/2
77Papa Zulu (KY)Luis Contreras112William B. Bradley20/1
88Fearless Dragon (KY)Paco Lopez110Eric J. Guillot30/1
99Hy Riverside (FL)Jose L. Ortiz116Antonio Sano12/1

3:15 p.m.—$150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint Stakes at Santa Anita Park

Enola Gray will look to repeat the performance of her only other start down the Santa Anita hillside turf course. In October the Grazen filly won the California Distaff Handicap down the hill over fellow Turf Sprint entrant Desert Steel.

Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint S.

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 2
  • STK
  • About 6 1/2f
  • Downhill turf
  • $150,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 12:15 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Desert Steel (CA)Rafael Bejarano122Simon Callaghan7/2
22Enola Gray (CA)Tyler Baze124Philip D'Amato6/5
33How Unusual (CA)Kent J. Desormeaux122Michael Pender10/1
44All That Heat (CA)Flavien Prat120Mark Glatt20/1
55Tale of Papa Nick (CA)Tiago Josue Pereira122Oscar L. Garcia20/1
66Late 'n Left (CA)Edwin A. Maldonado120Anthony K. Saavedra30/1
77Smoove It (CA)Mario Gutierrez124Doug F. O'Neill3/1
88Lucy De (CA)Stewart Elliott120Mike Puype12/1
99Cuddle Alert (CA)Agapito Delgadillo122Melissa Saldana10/1

3:38 p.m.—$125,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint at Gulfstream Park

Mongolian Saturday will look to bounce back from a ninth-place run in the Nov. 5 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) in the five-furlong grass test. Speedy colt Manhattan Dan, who has won two straight stakes at five furlongs on the Gulfstream turf, appears to be a challenger, along with Power Alert, who is undefeated in four starts on the Gulfstream grass.

Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 9
  • STK
  • 5f
  • Turf
  • $125,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 3:38 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Rainbow Heir (NJ)Trevor McCarthy120Jason Servis6/1
22Manhattan Dan (KY)Javier Castellano116Todd A. Pletcher9/2
33Long On Value (VA)Joel Rosario120William I. Mott12/1
44Platinum Prince (FL)Luis Saez116Michael A. Tomlinson12/1
55Divine Warrior (KY)Tyler Gaffalione116William B. Bradley15/1
66El Deal (KY)Edgard J. Zayas118Francisco D'Angelo20/1
77Doctor J Dub (NY)Luca Panici122Jena M. Antonucci20/1
88Super Spender (KY)Nik Juarez120Jane Cibelli10/1
99Pay Any Price (FL)Luis A. Castillo116Ralph Ziadie12/1
1010Mongolian Saturday (KY)Carlos Montalvo122Enebish Ganbat7/2
1111Power Alert (AUS)Julien R. Leparoux120Brian A. Lynch4/1
1212Incensed (KY)Wilmer A. Garcia116Dale Bennett15/1

3:50 p.m.—$200,000 California Cup Oaks at Santa Anita Park

Joe Turner's Sircat Sally has been a runaway winner in both her starts—a five-length debut win at Del Mar in November and a blowout, 12-length rout in the Soviet Problem Stakes Dec. 17 at Los Alamitos Race Course—but has yet to try grass, even in workouts. Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer said the $200,000 purse for a state-bred stakes was too good to miss, regardless of the surface.

California Cup Oaks

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 5
  • STK
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 1:49 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Cash Prize (CA)Chantal Sutherland119Brian J. Koriner20/1
982Cioppino Pasadino (CA)SCRATCHED0UNKNOWN-
23How About Zero (CA)Mario Gutierrez123Doug F. O'Neill15/1
34Bella Luma (CA)Rafael Bejarano119Ed Moger, Jr.8/1
45Adios Cali (CA)Norberto Arroyo, Jr.119Peter Miller12/1
56Ms Wakaya (CA)Kent J. Desormeaux119Steven Miyadi15/1
987Miss Sunset (CA)SCRATCHED0UNKNOWN-
68My Pi Romancer (CA)Flavien Prat119J. Keith Desormeaux5/2
79Sircat Sally (CA)Drayden Van Dyke123Jerry Hollendorfer8/5
810Princess Roi (CA)Corey S. Nakatani119Richard Baltas5/2

4:14 p.m.—$200,000 La Prevoyante Handicap (G3T) at Gulfstream Park

Arles has just missed in her two North American starts since coming over from Germany last summer. Second by less than a length in the Glens Falls (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course in her stateside debut, the daughter of Monsun came up a nose short as the favorite in the Red Carpet Handicap (G3T) in November at Del Mar.

La Prevoyante H. (G3T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 10
  • 1 1/2m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:14 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Quiet Kitten (KY)Tyler Gaffalione117Dale L. Romans30/1
22Gypsy Eyes (IRE)Luis Saez117Patrick L. Biancone20/1
33Try Your Luck (KY)Florent Geroux121Michael J. Maker10/1
44Desiree Clary (GER)Javier Castellano119Christophe Clement9/2
55Stay the Night (KY)Nik Juarez117Claude R. McGaughey III20/1
66Promotional (FL)Jose Lezcano117Thomas F. Proctor10/1
77Arles (FR)Joel Rosario117H. Graham Motion7/2
88Lobelia (KY)Corey J. Lanerie117Carlo Vaccarezza20/1
99Flipcup (NY)John R. Velazquez119William I. Mott10/1
1010Wapi (CHI)Julien R. Leparoux119Thomas F. Proctor12/1
1111Paige (KY)Paco Lopez121Christophe Clement8/1
1212Suffused (GB)Jose L. Ortiz123William I. Mott3/1

4:50 p.m.—$200,000 W. L. McKnight Handicap (G3T) at Gulfstream Park

Grade 1 winner Twilight Eclipse won his first edition of the McKnight during his initial season of racing in 2012, when he was a 3-year-old and the then-grade 2 race was contested at Calder Race Course. The gelding returned to win the following year's running, and now seeks an unprecedented third victory in the turf marathon.

W. L. McKnight H. (G3T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 11
  • 1 1/2m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:50 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Taghleeb (KY)Tyler Gaffalione121Michael J. Maker6/1
22Montclair (IRE)Edgar S. Prado119Armando De la cerda10/1
33Diamond Bachelor (KY)Luis Saez119Patrick L. Biancone30/1
44Danish Dynaformer (ON)Joel Rosario123Roger L. Attfield5/1
55Applicator (KY)Leonel Reyes117Mikhail Yanakov50/1
66Charming Kitten (KY)Mike E. Smith119Michael J. Maker9/2
77Twilight Eclipse (KY)Jose L. Ortiz119Thomas Albertrani4/1
88Generous Kitten (KY)Florent Geroux117Michael J. Maker15/1
99Patterson Cross (KY)Jose Lezcano117William I. Mott20/1
1010Mr Maybe (KY)Javier Castellano121Chad C. Brown6/1
1111Sadler's Joy (KY)Julien R. Leparoux117Thomas Albertrani8/1
1212Hunter O'Riley (KY)John R. Velazquez117James J. Toner15/1

5:21 p.m.—$150,000 Donald Valpredo California Cup Sprint Stakes at Santa Anita Park

Last-out, dead-heat Midnight Lute (G3) winner Solid Wager will look to collect his third straight stakes victory. The Birdonthewire gelding won the Cary Grant at Del Mar for trainer Peter Miller prior to the Midnight Lute.

Donald Valpredo California Cup Sprint S.

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 6
  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 2:21 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Solid Wager (CA)Martin A. Pedroza126Peter Miller9/5
22Jimmy Bouncer (CA)Mario Gutierrez124Doug F. O'Neill5/1
983Senator Robert (CA)SCRATCHED0UNKNOWN-
34Tough But Nice (KY)Rafael Bejarano120Hector O. Palma20/1
45Well Measured (CA)Kent J. Desormeaux122Richard Baltas8/1
56Acceptance (CA)Stewart Elliott124Kenneth D. Black2/1
67Richard's Boy (CA)Flavien Prat122Peter Miller5/2

5:40 p.m.—$12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park

In many ways the entries alone mark an early "mission accomplished" for the first edition of the Pegasus World Cup, as the race has attracted the world's two top dirt horses in training in California Chrome and Arrogate. Arrogate upset California Chrome in their last meeting Nov. 5 in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) and the top pair was 10 3/4 lengths clear of the rest of the field.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational S. (G1)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 12
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $12,000,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 5:40 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Arrogate (KY)Mike E. Smith124Bob Baffert7/5
22Prayer for Relief (KY)Florent Geroux124Dale L. Romans50/1
33Neolithic (KY)John R. Velazquez124Todd A. Pletcher30/1
44Noble Bird (KY)Julien R. Leparoux124Mark E. Casse25/1
55War Story (KY)Antonio A. Gallardo124Jorge Navarro50/1
66War Envoy (KY)Luis Saez124Mick Ruis50/1
77Shaman Ghost (ON)Jose L. Ortiz124James A. Jerkens20/1
88Semper Fortis (KY)Tyler Gaffalione124Doug F. O'Neill50/1
99Keen Ice (KY)Javier Castellano124Todd A. Pletcher12/1
1010Breaking Lucky (ON)Luis Contreras124Reade Baker25/1
1111Eragon (ARG)Edgar S. Prado119Laura Wohlers50/1
1212California Chrome (CA)Victor Espinoza124Art Sherman6/5
1313Stanford (KY)John R. Velazquez124Todd A. Pletcher10/1
1414Sea Raven (NY)Luis Contreras124Kelly Rubley50/1
1515Madefromlucky (KY)Javier Castellano124Todd A. Pletcher15/1

6:12 p.m.—$250,000 California Cup Turf Classic at Santa Anita Park

For talented California-breds who win graded stakes in open company, state-bred stakes are usually a good, relatively easy spot to return off a layoff. But four-time grade 2 winner Ashleyluvssugar won't be facing a run-of-the-mill Cal-bred field. Three grade 1 winners—Ralis, Tamarando, and What a View—are entered to challenge. Only What a View's grade 1 win, however, came in the last year, when the Vronsky gelding took the Frank E. Kilroe Mile (G1T) in March.

California Cup Turf Classic S. presented by City National Bank

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 7
  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $250,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 3:12 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Ashleyluvssugar (CA)Flavien Prat126Peter Eurton8/5
22Ward 'n Jerry (CA)Stewart Elliott122Mike Puype20/1
33Ralis (CA)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill4/1
44Temple Keys (CA)Santiago Gonzalez120Richard Baltas20/1
985Cardiac (CA)SCRATCHED0UNKNOWN-
56What a View (CA)Tyler Baze126Kenneth D. Black5/2
67He Will (CA)Rafael Bejarano122Jerry Hollendorfer8/1
78Patriots Rule (CA)Joseph Talamo124Robertino Diodoro8/1
89Tamarando (CA)Martin Garcia122Jeff Bonde20/1
910Poshsky (CA)Jamie Theriot124Ryan Hanson12/1

7:15 p.m.—$250,000 California Cup Derby at Santa Anita Park

California Chrome won the 2014 Cal Cup Derby to start his 3-year-old campaign and another colt with his home state in his name will try to take the race against a familiar rival. California Diamond will look to secure his fifth stakes win and turn the tables on Ann Arbor Eddie, who defeated the Harbor the Gold colt last time out in the King Glorious Stakes at Los Alamitos. A start prior, California Diamond (second) finished 1 1/2 lengths ahead of Ann Arbor Eddie (third) in the Bob Hope (G3).

California Cup Derby

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 28, 2017, Race 9
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $250,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:15 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Tribal Storm (CA)Rafael Bejarano121Ed Moger, Jr.8/1
22Ann Arbor Eddie (CA)Mario Gutierrez123Doug F. O'Neill5/2
33Mr. Hinx (CA)Norberto Arroyo, Jr.119Steven Miyadi10/1
44Hot Smoke (CA)Joseph Talamo119Robertino Diodoro8/1
55California Diamond (CA)Kent J. Desormeaux123Peter Miller5/2
66Six Point Rack (CA)Stewart Elliott119Mike Puype12/1
77Coils Gold (CA)Martin Garcia119Bob Baffert2/1

Sunday, January 29

4:40 p.m.—$200,000 John B. Connally Turf Cup (G3T) at Sam Houston Race Park

Trainer Mike Maker has won the past three editions of the Connally and he's coming with a loaded hand in seeking a fourth straight score. Bigger Picture is arguably in the best form of the Maker trio. The Badge of Silver gelding won the Red Smith Handicap (G3T) at Aqueduct in his last grass start Nov. 12, and before that was only a nose back in the Oct. 20 1 1/2-mile Sycamore (G3T) at Keeneland.

John B. Connally Turf Cup S. (G3T)

Sam Houston Race Park, Sunday, January 29, 2017, Race 8
  • 1 1/2m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 3:40 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Domikate (IA)Rohan R. Singh115Paul M. Pearson20/1
22West Road (KY)Paul M. Nolan115M. Brent Davidson20/1
33Hay Dakota (KY)Denny Velazquez121Joel Berndt8/1
44Bigger Picture (KY)Jose L. Ortiz124Michael J. Maker9/5
55Greengrassofyoming (KY)Robby Albarado121Michael J. Maker5/2
66Phantom Trip (OK)David Cabrera124Clinton C. Stuart15/1
77Fall of Troy (KY)Jacob Radosevich115Darrell Brian Bravenec30/1
88Oscar Nominated (KY)Florent Geroux124Michael J. Maker2/1

5:10 p.m.—$400,000 Houston Ladies Classic (G3) at Sam Houston Race Park

Trainer Larry Jones has been pointing I'm a Chatterbox to the Houston Ladies since December, but nearly had to adjust course when the entire Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots backstretch was put under quarantine due to an outbreak of equine herpesvirus. Though she has had the misfortune of knocking heads against some of the best distaffers in recent years, I'm a Chatterbox had held her own in elite company.

Houston Ladies Classic S. (G3)

Sam Houston Race Park, Sunday, January 29, 2017, Race 9
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $400,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:10 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Danzatrice (KY)Luis Saez117Steven M. Asmussen5/1
22Another Bond Girl (OK)David Cabrera117M. Brent Davidson20/1
33Family Tree (KY)Julien R. Leparoux119Wayne M. Catalano9/5
44I'm a Chatterbox (KY)Florent Geroux121J. Larry Jones6/5
55Tiffany Case (KY)Deshawn L. Parker117Eric R. Reed15/1
66Steel Cut (OK)Robby Albarado117Wesley E. Hawley10/1
77Unbridled Mo (KY)Jose L. Ortiz121Todd A. Pletcher3/1

6 p.m.—$100,000 Riley Allison Stakes at Sunland Park

Harry Veruchi's undefeated 3-year-old Underwood has made some waves in his three starts in New Mexico and could be a potential Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) longshot if he continues to improve. The Iowa-bred Old Fashioned gelding trained by Justin Evans has won his three starts by a combined 12 1/2 lengths.

Riley Allison S.

Sunland Park, Sunday, January 29, 2017, Race 9
  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Ranger Rod (CA)Alejandro Medellin117Jose R. Gonzalez, Jr.20/1
22Yo Y Me (AZ)Tracy J. Hebert123Kevin Eikleberry4/1
33Evolve (TX)Alfredo Sigala117Ernest E. Edgar20/1
44Wine N Divine (KY)Miguel A. Perez117Greg Green6/1
55Downtownbigbrown (KY)Justin Shepherd119Bart G. Hone5/1
66Yo La Tengo (CA)Elvin Gonzalez117Justin R. Evans10/1
77Conquest Mo Money (NY)Jorge Carreno117Miguel L. Hernandez12/1
88Underwood (IA)Ry Eikleberry123Justin R. Evans3/1
99All Shacked Up (KY)Roimes Chirinos117Justin R. Evans6/1
1010Wicked Zar (KY)Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr.117Steven M. Asmussen5/1
1111General Council (FL)Enrique Portillo Gomez117Jose R. Gonzalez, Jr.20/1
1212Oh So Regal (KY)Miguel A. Perez117Miguel L. Hernandez20/1

