Brother Derek Sold to Saudi Arabian Breeder

Multiple grade 1 winner and millionaire Brother Derek has been purchased by Saudi Arabian owner/breeder Abdulaziz Albarjes and will stand at his Alysoob Stud Farm near Riyadh.

The 14-year-old son of Benchmark—Miss Soft Sell, by Siyah Kalem, is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia Feb. 24. He does not have a stud fee for 2017 because breeding fees are not charged.

Alysoob Stud also owns American-bred sires Pomeroy and Flashy Bull , who entered stud overseas in 2015.

"One of the reasons we chose Brother Derek was his sire line," said Adullah Alanasser, the son of Albarjes. "The Alydar line is not very common in Saudi Arabia. We hope to see great runners out of his offspring."

Brother Derek, bred in California by Mary Caldwell, was sold for $275,000 as a 2-year-old to Cecil Peacock. Peacock and trainer Dan Hendricks won five graded stakes with Brother Derek, including the Hollywood Futurity and Santa Anita Derby (both G1). He retired with six wins out of 17 starts and earnings of $1,611,138.

Airdrie Stud in Kentucky stood Brother Derek for six years before he was relocated to Naylee Farm in West Virginia. As a sire, Brother Derek produced six black-type winners to date. His top runner is graded stakes winner Sam's Sister, out of Kittery Point (Include ), who won the 2014 La Brea Stakes (G1) and the Santa Monica Stakes (G2).