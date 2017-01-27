Valadorna Takes Season Debut at Fair Grounds

Stonestreet Stables' homebred Valadorna took the necessary first step into her 3-year-old season with a confident score Jan. 27 in a conditional allowance race at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. Watch Video

Under the guidance of jockey Julien Leparoux, the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up broke slowly from the inside post in the field of five, trailed the field turning for home in the mile-and-70-yard dirt test, and wore down frontrunner What What What late to win by a half-length.

"We missed a gate breeze with her about 10 days to a week ago because it was foggy, so I was a little concerned with her not being sharp from the gate, and sure enough she broke two or three strides too slow," winning trainer Mark Casse said. "But Julien rode her with a lot of confidence. He may have hit her one time."

The jockey did give one reminder, just before the Curlin filly went by a game What What What, who dug in late after setting fractions of :24.04, :48.51, and 1:13.85 through six furlongs with a clear lead.

Valadorna, the 1-9 favorite, had six lengths to make up and encountered a wall of horses coming out of the final turn, but angled out into the clear and closed quickly to pick up the win. She finished off the distance in 1:43.42.

"This was a nice race. The goal was to get her to relax and learn some things," Casse said. "I think she learned a lot."

The trainer said Valadorna will likely remain at Fair Grounds, but he hasn't settled on a future race target yet, although he said the Feb. 25 Rachel Alexandra (G2) in New Orleans is probably at the top of the list.

"We're going to talk to with everybody at Stonestreet and we'll come up with something, but the track suits her style," Casse said of the filly's closing tendencies. "I don't think she'd be able to do what she just did at Gulfstream.

"The goal is the (Kentucky) Oaks. It's just a matter of how to get there."

Bred in Kentucky out of the Yes It's True mare Goldfield, Valadorna finished second in her debut in September at Churchill Downs, then came back in October at Keeneland to win a maiden special weight race by six lengths. In the Juvenile Fillies she again displayed her late kick, but just came up short behind 2-year-old champion filly Champagne Room. She now has $410,400 in earnings.