After Draw, Pegasus Start Extra Important

For a 1 1/8-mile race, trainers Art Sherman and Bob Baffert will be paying an added level of attention to the start of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park.

Sherman will saddle two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome , who drew the outside post in the field of 12; while Baffert will send out Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner Arrogate, who drew the inside. Sherman wants to see California Chrome get good position heading into the first turn and Baffert hopes Arrogate starts well to hold his position early.

Sherman notes California Chrome started from post 11 when he won the 2016 Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1). He's confident California Chrome and jockey Victor Espinoza will find a good position going into the first turn, which comes up quick at Gulfstream.

"In Dubai he was on the outside almost, he was 11, might as well be 12, it wouldn't have made any difference either," Sherman said. "He is just a push-button horse. You can get your position coming out of there. He's got enough early speed to put him any place you want to."

Baffert said the start will be key.

"I think the break is going to be crucial for both horses," Baffert said. "For California Chrome, he has to break well on the outside. But he usually breaks well and has a lot of speed. He'll probably be fine."

Baffert hopes Arrogate breaks well and jockey Mike Smith puts him in a spot early where he's comfortable and can find his stride.

"Once he gets to the backside, if he's in a good position and running comfortable, he'll be OK," Baffert said. "The first turn comes up fast here and he's not used to that. The first turn is going to be crucial for all of the horses involved."

Smith is well aware of the challenge the rail position and short run to the turn presents.

"With a short run into this first turn and he drew the one hole," Smith said, "you certainly know you're going to have to hope your horse breaks really well and puts you in a good spot going into that first turn."



