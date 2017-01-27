Van Dyke Undergoes Surgery for Broken Arm

Drayden Van Dyke underwent surgery Jan. 26 to repair a compound fracture in his right arm, following a fall during Thursday's fourth race at Santa Anita Park, the jockey's agent, Brad Pegram, said Jan. 27.

The 22-year-old rider was cleared of any injuries to his head, neck, and spine after he was transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, Calif., in an ambulance.

During the fourth race, Van Dyke's mount, Tawny, broke down in the turn during the six-furlong dirt test for $32,000 claimers and unseated the jockey. Rally Back, trailing Tawny, fell over the fallen horse, landed on Van Dyke, and unseated her own jockey, Chantal Sutherland. Sutherland escaped serious injury and was working horses Friday morning.

Tawny was euthanized on the track following her breakdown, while Rally Back only suffered "superficial injuries" according to Santa Anita's stewards.

Van Dyke, the champion apprentice jockey in 2014, had five wins, nine seconds, and two thirds from 51 mounts at Santa Anita through Thursday.