Bourbon Empire Added to Early TC Nominees

Because of a clerical error, Bourbon Lane Stable's Bourbon Empire was inadvertently omitted from the original list of 3-year-olds made eligible during the early nomination phase to compete in the 2017 Triple Crown.

The addition of the New York-based, Mark Hennig-trained colt brings the total number of early nominees to 419, which is a 13.9% increase from 2016's 368 horses.

Additionally, the ownership for Grandpa's Dream was misspelled on the list of nominations. The correct owner is Wayne Scherr.

The 2017 Triple Crown series opens May 6 with the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) at Churchill Downs. The Preakness Stakes (G1), the 1 3/16-mile second jewel, is set for May 20 at Pimlico Race Course. The Belmont Stakes (G1), its 1 1/2-mile final leg, is scheduled for June 10 at Belmont Park.

Owners and trainers of promising 3-year-olds were required to pay a fee of $600 to make their horses eligible to compete in the Triple Crown series during the early nomination period, which concluded at 11:59 p.m. (all times ET) Jan. 14. A late nomination period, which requires the payment of $6,000 for each nominated 3-year-old, is now underway and continues through March 20.

Complete list of 2017 Triple Crown Nominations