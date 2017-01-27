Shah Looking Long-Term With Grade 1 Winner Klimt

Grade 1 winner Klimt will not be pointed to the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1)

Kaleem Shah is doing something rarely seen when an owner has a promising 3-year-old who was a grade 1 winner at 2—he's taking the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) off the table and looking at the long-term.

Shah said Jan. 27 that Klimt, the winner of the Del Mar Futurity (G1) and Best Pal Stakes (G2) last year, will be given time off and won't be pointed to the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Klimt was among the horses Shah previously had with trainer Bob Baffert that were transferred to the barn of Art Sherman, conditioner of two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome , when Shah and Baffert parted ways in late December. The son of Quality Road has not raced since finishing eighth in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) Nov. 5 at Santa Anita Park.

"Art is going to decide what is in his best interest and move forward with him at a time of our choosing," Shah said. "Art wanted to take it easy with him and give him some time off, which is fine. It's a long road ahead—a long year. Down the road, there are certainly some big races to come.

"Every horse needs a little time off every so often. If you take care of them, they'll produce results."

Among those who have repeatedly produced for Shah is his grade 1 winner Dortmund, who was also among the former Baffert-trained charges now in Sherman's care. The massive chestnut son of Big Brown recently returned to the work tab, covering three furlongs in :36 3/5 at Los Alamitos Race Course Jan. 17 and is slated to work again Jan. 30.

"Art tells me he's doing great," Shah said. "He's going to breeze him back this Monday and he's coming along good. When he's ready, I'm sure Art will decide what is a good race for him to come back in."

Dortmund's most recent start came when he finished fourth behind winner Tamarkuz in the Nov. 4 Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1). Prior to that loss to, the 5-year-old colt had only ever been defeated by California Chrome and 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah .

Shah added that his filly American Gal, third in the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) and runner-up in the Starlet Stakes (G1), is on the mend with trainer Doug O'Neill after undergoing surgery earlier this month to remove an ankle chip.

"She's fine. Once she finishes her 60 days off, she'll be back with Doug," Shah said.

American Gal has won two of four starts, including the Anoakia Stakes at Santa Anita Oct. 23.