Pegasus Breathes Life Into Older Horse Division

There's nothing like a $12 million race to spur some careful thought from owners and trainers about their horses' racing careers.

For California Chrome , the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park offers one more lucrative cherry on top of a splendid career. For Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner Arrogate, the world's richest race could serve as the beginning of a big-money 4-year-old season. And for the other 10 runners, the purse money makes it worth taking a shot.

"If you're going to try horses like California Chrome and Arrogate, this is the purse number you should be trying for," said Reade Baker, trainer of Pegasus entrant Breaking Lucky. "I wouldn't want to run against them for $200,000, but for $12 million?"

Bob Baffert, trainer of Juddmonte Farms' Arrogate, said this year's Pegasus already has succeeded by bringing together California Chrome and Arrogate one more time. He said the race works well on the calendar and the purse money is enough to have top horses extend their careers for one more start or an additional season.

"I think racing usually has a little lull this time of year—we have to wait for spring for something to happen," Baffert said. "When I heard about the idea last year, I thought wow, American Pharoah probably would have been in there for one more try at it."

Baffert said if Arrogate comes out of the race well, he'll be considered for the $10 million Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1). Plans call for the 4-year-old son of Unbridled's Song to race through the year, ending with the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic.

That is $28 million of purse money on the line in three races, but for now the focus is on the first of those three hurdles.

"I just feel lucky that I have a horse like Arrogate that I can run in this race," Baffert said.

Gulfstream president Tim Ritvo said the race could renew interest in the handicap division.

"We're hoping that we can extend horses' careers or give horses opportunity," Ritvo said. "We could have this continued schedule, where a horse can make $12 million or $15 million in earnings for the year. He could still be a good stallion at 5 or 6. And we can extend the career of these horses, and really grow a bigger fan base. So, that's kind of the hope and the thought."

California Chrome already is the leading all-time earner in North America at more than $14.5 million and a win Saturday would move him to the top of the world leaders list. Trainer Art Sherman said the purse money certainly made the difference in deciding to stall retirement to stud until after the lucrative race.

"The (owners) heard about it first, and I said '$12 million? They're pulling your leg.' I mean, wow, why wouldn't you take a shot at that?" Sherman said. "He's at his peak right now and has been running great all year long. I said $12 million sounds pretty good next to his name. If he could ever get lucky and win that race, that's $21 million (for his career). That would be the all-time record."