Normandy Invasion’s First Foal a Filly

The first reported foal by Normandy Invasion was born in New York.

Keane Stud’s Normandy Invasion , Tapit ’s one-mile track record-holder at Gulfstream Park, sired his first reported foal Jan. 14 when a filly was born at Hilltop Stables near Deposit, N.Y.

Bred by Carl Bennett, the chestnut filly was produced from the winning Harlan’s Holiday mare Miss Doc Holiday.

“She is a big, strong filly with good bone, lots of leg and an attractive head,” said Bennett.

Racing for Rick Porter’s Fox Hill Farms, Normandy Invasion showed brillance as a 2-year-old, breaking his maiden by 9 1/4 lengths in 2012 before going on to finish runner-up by a nose in Aqueduct Racetrack’s Remsen Stakes (G2). At 3 he closed strongly to be second behind Verrazano in the Wood Memorial Stakes (G1) at Aqueduct, and was fourth behind Orb in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) after taking the lead at the quarter pole.

As a 4-year-old, Normandy Invasion scored a 7 3/4-length victory in his seasonal debut at Gulfstream, setting a mile in 1:33.13 in a track record—which still stands. He also finished second in the grade 2 New Orleans Handicap. He retired as a Spendthrift Farm stallion with earnings of $551,900, and he entered stud at Keane Stud near Amenia, N.Y., in 2016.

Normandy Invasion, from the Boston Harbor mare, Boston Lady, bred 85 mares in his first book in 2016, and is set to stand his second season at Keane Stud for a fee of $4,000.