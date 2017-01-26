Declines Mark OBS Winter Mixed Sale

A yearling son of Yes It's True consigned by Select Sales, agent, went to Zachary Kilgus for $28,000 to top the open session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales Co.'s 2017 winter mixed sale, which concluded Jan. 26 with across-the-board declines.

The bay colt consigned as Hip 490 is out of Datttcatsgotrhythm, by Tale of the Cat , a half sister to graded stakes-placed Tenfold, from the family of grade 1 winner Chaposa Springs.

Hip 473, a dark bay or brown Florida-bred colt by Handsome Mike consigned by Beth Bayer, agent, was sold to Patriot Racing for $22,000. He's out of Clever Dancer, by Old Fashioned, a daughter of stakes winner Ashville.

Will Brewer, agent, also went to $22,000 for My Daddy Kan, a Florida-bred chestnut colt by Kantharos out of stakes-placed Daddy's Honor, by The Daddy, consigned by Summerfield (Francis and Barbara Vanlangendonck), agent.

Following recent trends, the open session suffered declines, as 177 horses sold for a total of $677,700 compared with 163 horses bringing $1,179,300 in 2016. The average price was $3,829 compared with $7,235 last year, while the median price fell to $2,000 compared with $4,000 a year ago. The buyback percentage of 38.9% was also higher than the 32.6% in 2016.

For the entire winter mixed sale, 326 horses sold for a total of $2,970,700, compared to 361 horses bringing $4,597,600 last year. The average was $9,113 compared to $12,736 in 2016, while the median price declined to $4,500 compared with $6,000 a year ago, and the buyback percentage went from 29.6% in 2016 to 36.8% this year.

The overall sale topper was Hip 10, a Florida-bred yearling daughter of Shanghai Bobby consigned by Summerfield (Francis and Barbara Vanlangendonck), agent, sold to East Hickman Bloodstock for $110,000 to top the consignor preferred session. The dark bay or brown filly is out of stakes-placed Yankee Victoria, by Yankee Victor.

For the consignor preferred session, 93 horses sold for a total of $1,644,000 compared with 2016, when 137 horses grossed $2,471,100. The average price was $17,677 compared with $18,037 a year ago, while the median price rose by $1,500 to $10,000 in 2017. The buyback percentage was 42.2% after it was 30.8% last year.

At the horses of racing age session, 56 horses grossed $649,000 compared with 61 selling for a total of $947,200 in 2016. The average of $11,589 was down from $15,528 a year ago, while the median price of $8,000 dropped off by $2,000. The buyback percentage of 13.8% was slightly lower than the 16.4% in 2016.

Next on the OBS agenda is the March sale of 2-year-olds in training, scheduled for March 14-15. The expanded format under tack show is set for March 9-11, beginning each morning at 8 a.m.