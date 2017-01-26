Love the Chase Foals Tapit Half to 'Chrome'

Love the Chase, dam of two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome , foaled a Tapit half brother to North America's all-time leading money earner just before midnight Jan. 25.

The chestnut colt was born at Atlas Farm in Nicholasville, KY where Love the Chase has resided since selling for $1.95 million to John McCormack Bloodstock as agent on behalf of SF Bloodstock at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton November sale.

"This colt has four big shoes to fill," Tom Ryan of SF Bloodstock posted when he announced the foal's arrival on Twitter. "He has loads of character and a peculiar white blaze."

The Tapit colt is the first live foal out of Love the Chase since the daughter of Not For Love produced a son of Lucky Pulpit in 2015 that is a full brother to California Chrome. California Chrome is set to make his final career start in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park before retiring to stud at Taylor Made Farm.

Tapit, who stands at Gainesway for an advertised fee of $300,000, has led the general sire list for the last three years.

Ryan previously announced that Love the Chase is booked to be bred to WinStar Farm stallion Pioneerof the Nile , sire of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and 2016 juvenile champion Classic Empire, for 2017.