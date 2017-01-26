First Foal for Graded Stakes Winner Micromanage

Repole Stable's stallion Micromanage sired his first foal when graded stakes-placed Stopspendingmaria foaled a filly at Rockridge Stud near Hudson, N.Y., Jan. 23.

Stopspendingmaria, a daughter of Montbrook, is owned by Repole Stable and is slated to be bred to WinStar Farm stallion Outwork for 2017.

"I am very excited to see Micromanage's first foals, and this filly is a terrific start," said Mike Repole, who also campaigned Outwork. "My Repole Stable team and I are looking forward to seeing these foals in future weanling and yearling sales."

A son of Medaglia d'Oro out of the Flying Paster mare Catnip, Micromanage won seven of 30 career starts including the 2014 Skip Away Stakes (G3). He retired with earnings of $790,551 and is slated to stand the 2017 season at Rockridge Stud for an advertised fee of $5,000 stands and nurses.



