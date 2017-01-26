The Gulfstream Sale Catalog Now Available

Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 162 juveniles for The Gulfstream Sale of selected 2-year-olds in training, to be held March 1 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. The sale, which will be conducted in Gulfstream Park's walking ring, will begin at 4 pm.

The under tack show is scheduled for Feb. 27, beginning at 10 am.

"This sale has a lot of momentum coming off two highly successful renewals since moving to Gulfstream Park in 2015," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning. “This catalog reflects that momentum, with increased numbers and outstanding quality."

This year's catalog cover features 2015 sale graduate Nyquist , who captured last year's Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) to become the latest classic success for The Gulfstream Sale.

"There is no better advertisement for a sale than selling the Kentucky Derby winner," said Browning. "It's a great testament to the quality of horses our consignors offer at Gulfstream, and to the success that buyers are finding from purchasing these horses off a proven dirt track. Prior to winning the Kentucky Derby, Nyquist won the (Xpressbet.com) Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream 13 months after he had performed over the very same racetrack in our under tack show."

Last year's sale-topper was a son of Tapit that brought $1.8 million.

The catalog is available online and will also be available via the Equineline sales catalog app. Print catalogs will be available by Jan. 30.