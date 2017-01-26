First Foal Reported for Florida Stallion Young Brian

The first reported foal by the stallionYoung Brian was born Jan. 25 at T. Paul Buhmahn’s GoldMark Farm near Ocala. The colt was bred by John Liviakis out of the In Excess mare Van Dien Avenue and is owned by Nick Cosato, who at one time handled the book of veteran rider Patrick Valenzuela.

Van Dien Avenue is out of Lunge, who is the dam of multiple grade 1 winner The Usual Q. T.

Young Brian (Hard Spun —Glacier Peak, by Pulpit) showed brilliance as a 2-year-old, winning a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight event at Del Mar by 10 ¼ lengths in 1:17.10. He was retired after his only start because of a fractured sesamoid.

“Young Brian represents an appealing cross because he needs Mr. Prospector and doesn’t have a lot of Storm Cat in him, so he fits with a lot of mares as long as you stay away from Danzig and Pulpit, because he’s by a son of Danzig and out of a Pulpit mare,” said Liviakis. “So you look for mares heavy in Mr. P and maybe with some Storm Cat in there.

“I’m not standing him with the idea of his being commercial off the one start, but I know what he is, and I believe in him so much.”

Liviakis has bred graded winners Gomo, Reneesgotzip, Renee's Titan, Mighty Caroline, Handsome Mike, and Tommy Macho.