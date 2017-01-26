Valadorna Set for Seasonal Bow at Fair Grounds

Stonestreet Stables' Valadorna, runner-up in the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1), will make her seasonal bow Jan. 27 against five challengers in an allowance optional claiming test going a mile and 70 yards at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Valadorna has been cooling her heels since delivering a determined run in the Nov. 5 Breeders' Cup where she was beaten just three-quarters of a length by eventual divisional champion Champagne Room. The Mark Casse-trained filly was making just her third career start and first step into graded stakes company after breaking her maiden at second asking at Keeneland Oct. 7.

The homebred daughter of Curlin impressed in her most recent move Jan. 21 when she worked four furlongs in :49 2/5 at Fair Grounds with assistant trainer David Carroll keeping tabs.

"I love the way she went and she's definitely coming to hand," Carroll said. "From the last to this work she is getting herself ready. The (listed $150,000) Silverbulletday would have been too quick for her, so...hopefully we'll get an allowance to go at the end of the month to set her up for the (Grade 2, $200,000) Rachel Alexandra (Stakes on Feb. 25). It's going to be a long year and hopefully we'll bring her back and prepare her for a successful season."

Valadorna, out of Goldfield, by Yes It's True, was sent to Stonestreet for a brief freshening following the Breeders' Cup. Since returning to the shedrow, Carroll has seen signs the bay filly is ready for that key transition into her 3-year-old season.

"She's filled out and gotten stronger," Carroll said. "She's a typical Curlin in that physically they get stronger with age. She still has the same personality and goes about her business. She's very laid back and happy."



