HRRN Begins 2017 Season With Pegasus Coverage

Horse Racing Radio Network (HRRN), the Eclipse Award-winning broadcast organization based in Lexington, KY and official radio home of the 2017 Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup World Championships, returns to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida this Saturday to provide exclusive radio coverage of the world's richest horse race.

The $12 million Pegasus World Cup, which features the highly anticipated rematch between Arrogate and California Chrome, will be aired live from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM channel 93 and streamed live on the HRRN website.

HRRN's Mike Penna will anchor the coverage along with analysts Jude Feld and Hall of Fame jockey Herb McCauley. Former jockey Jeff Bloom will provide paddock interviews and commentary.

The Pegasus marks the beginning of HRRN's 2017 race broadcast schedule which includes exclusive coverage of more than 100 stakes races highlighted by the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Breeders' Cup World Championships. In addition, Saturday's coverage kicks off the networks popular "Saturdays at Gulfstream" series presented by the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders' and Owners Association (FTBOA). The series showcases Gulfstream's premier stakes races every Saturday throughout the Championship Meet.

Spanish speaking listeners can tune in to the Pegasus and all "Saturdays at Gulfstream" broadcasts online at www.hrrnenespanol.com. Host Roberto "El Potro" Rodriguez is joined by analysts Eloy Vielma and Hall of Fame jockey Ramon Dominguez along with Chilean race caller Emanuel Aguilar.

Saturday's Pegasus day coverage begins with HRRN's popular Saturday morning talk show, the Equine Forum, hosted live from Gulfstream from 8:00-10:00 a.m. ET. The Equine Forum airs nationwide on SiriusXM 93 along with terrestrial affiliates across the country and is streamed live and podcast on the HRRN website.

Other notable races to be heard live on HRRN this year include the Charles Town Classic, Wood Memorial, Santa Anita Derby, Kentucky Oaks, Arlington Million and Travers Stakes along with a trio of international events, the Barbados Gold Cup, Dubai World Cup and Queen's Plate. The network will also provide coverage of more than 30 major Breeders' Cup Challenge races beginning in June.

A complete HRRN programming schedule can be found on the network's website, horseracingradio.net.