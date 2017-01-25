24 Supplements to Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed Sale

Twenty-four entries have been added to the Fasig-Tipton winter mixed sale that will be held Feb. 6-7 in Lexington.

The supplemental catalog can be viewed online, with the supplemental horses, which include include racing and/or broodmare prospects, in-foal mares, and short yearlings, selling Feb. 7 as Hips 617-640 following completion of the main catalog.

Among the supplements is Find Joy, a stakes-winning daughter of Drosselmeyer consigned by Legacy Bloodstock, agent, as Hip 621. Winner of the Kent Stakes at Emerald Downs, the 4-year-old filly offered as a broodmare prospect earned $81,060 and is from the female family of grade 2 winners How About Now and Lovely Lil.

Another in the supplemental catalog is Andean (Hip 636 from Indian Creek, agent), a stakes-placed daughter of City Zip who is a half sister to millionaire stakes winner and grade 1-placed Mr. Z. The 4-year-old filly is out of a half sister to Canadian champion Chief Bearhart.

Also added to the catalog is Glory, a 5-year-old Tapit mare offered by Taylor Made Stakes Agency, agent for Fox Hill Farm as a racing or broodmare prospect. The mare, whose second dam is multiple U.S. grade 3 winner and European group 1-placed Dress to Thrill, has three wins and earnings of $202,690 to her credit. Among her six stakes placings were a second in the grade 2 Santa Ana Stakes and thirds in the Santa Ysabel and Robert J. Frankel Stakes, both grade 3 events at Santa Anita Park.