Breeders' Cup, Qatar Racing Announce Partnership

Breeders' Cup and Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club announced Jan. 25 the Thoroughbred horse racing brands will exchange presenting sponsor titles at their respective championship races—The H.H Emir's Sword Festival at Al Rayyan Racecourse in Doha and the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar.

The partnership will launch next month when Breeders' Cup is named a presenting sponsor of the Breeders' Cup Dukhan Sprint at The H.H Emir's Sword Festival, a three-day horse racing festival which takes place in Doha Feb. 23, 24 and 25. Following the race, Breeders' Cup will present the trophy to the race winner.

"We are thrilled to take this next step in expanding our relationship with the renowned Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club," said Breeders' Cup president Craig Fravel. "As we look to ways to elevate our international presence with similar caliber Thoroughbred racing leaders around the world, the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club is a natural fit. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship and encouraging the international Thoroughbred community to support and race in Qatar."

At the 2017 Breeders' Cup World Championships, Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club will be the sponsor of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club Juvenile Turf Sprint Stakes Nov. 4 at Del Mar. Additionally, a Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club representative will present the trophy for the race.

"The Breeders' Cup World Championship is one of the most iconic international race meetings in the World and the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club is very proud to have formed this prestigious partnership," said Nasser Sherida Al Kaabi, general manager of Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club. "The H.H Emir's Sword Festival is Qatar's flagship international race meeting of the year and we look forward to running the inaugural Breeders' Cup Dukhan Sprint on Feb. 25."