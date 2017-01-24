Arrogate Arrives at Gulfstream Park

Juddmonte Farms' Arrogate arrived at Gulfstream Park the afternoon of Jan. 24 and settled in for his upcoming rematch with two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1).



Arrogate, accompanied by fellow Pegasus runners Semper Fortis and Way Envoy, was flown from California to Palm Beach International Airport. They completed their journey with van rides from the airport. Recently honored with an Eclipse Award as the outstanding 3-year-old male of 2016, and ready to kick off his 4-year-old season Jan. 28, Arrogate stepped off a Brook Ledge van at approximately 5:20 p.m. ET.

Jimmy Barnes, longtime assistant to Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, accompanied Arrogate from his home at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. He said the trip went smoothly.



"It was nice, a direct flight," he said. "A four-hour flight."



Arrogate checked out his new surroundings as he was being hand-walked several times around the Barn 15 shedrow while the rest of his stable's equipment was being unloaded. Barnes said the colt will gallop in the track at 9 a.m. the morning of Jan. 25.



Baffert was in London this week for the ceremony in which Arrogate was honored as the Longines World Best Racehorse. He is scheduled to arrive in South Florida Wednesday afternoon.



A fourth Pegasus runner, Stronach Racing's Shaman Ghost, was shipped to the track earlier in the day from Palm Meadows. Gulfstream's satellite training center in Palm Beach County. The final five members of the field of 12 that will compete in the world's richest horse race are scheduled to be settled in at Gulfstream on Wednesday.

