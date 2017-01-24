First Foal a Filly for Grade 1 winner Palace

The first reported foal for grade 1 winner Palace was born in New York.

Spendthrift Farm’s Palace , the multiple grade 1 winner by City Zip , sired his first reported foal on Jan. 18 when a filly was born at Hilltop Stables in Deposit, NY.

Bred by Carl Bennett, the chestnut filly is out of the young Afleet Alex mare Rhetorical Colors, who hails from the immediate family of grade 1 winners Mineshaft , Tomisues Delight, Runup the Colors and multiple other graded stakes winners.

“She is a nice-sized, leggy filly with a great profile, tremendous presence and an abundance of quality,” said Bennett. “She has an attractive head with a huge white face, and looks very much like the foals we have seen sired by City Zip.”

Palace retired to Spendthrift in 2016 as City Zip’s most accomplished son after capturing the 2014 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1) and Forego Handicap (G1) at Saratoga Race Course and bankrolling $1,586,550 lifetime for owner Antonino Miuccio and trainer Linda Rice. He also won the 2014 True North Stakes (G2) and 2013 Fall Highweight Handicap (G3).

Palace is out of the End Sweep mare Receivership, a half-sister to multiple graded stakes winner French Park. He bred 134 mares in his first book in 2016, and he’s set to stand his second season at Spendthrift for a fee of $6,000 stands and nurses.



