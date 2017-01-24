Pletcher Duo Stands Out in Poseidon Handicap

Multiple graded stakes winner Stanford and fellow Todd Pletcher-trainee Madefromlucky—both alternates for the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1)—will each try to steal some opening act thunder Jan. 28, topping a field of nine older horses entered in the inaugural running of the $400,000 Poseidon Handicap at Gulfstream Park.

The 1 1/8-mile Poseidon is one of seven stakes on a 12-race program highlighted by the inaugural edition of the Pegasus World Cup.

Owned by Stonestreet Stables, Michael Tabor, Susan Magnier, and Derrick Smith, Stanford returned from a six-month layoff Dec. 17 to win the Harlan's Holiday Stakes (G3) by three lengths over Keen Ice, a Pletcher stablemate entered in the Pegasus.

The 5-year-old son of Malibu Moon also won the Charles Town Classic Stakes (G2) last April prior to getting a freshening after finishing eighth in the Mohegan Sun Metropolitan Handicap (G1) last June. He has proven a consistently solid runner at Gulfstream. His Harlan's Holiday victory pushed his record at the Florida track to 2-3-0 from five starts.

"Stanford ran terrific in the Harlan's Holiday and has trained really well," Pletcher said. "He seems to be in great form. He had a sharp work. As he's shown in the Charles Town Classic, the Harlan's Holiday and a few other races, when he's on his game, he's a tough customer. We're looking forward to that."

Madefromlucky, a multiple graded stakes winner himself, was fourth in the Harlan's Holiday, his first start in seven months. The son of Lookin At Lucky has dropped seven straight races since winning the 2015 West Virginia Derby (G2).

"He's a seasoned veteran, a warrior," Pletcher said. "He can be a little tricky in terms of the trip he gets. He didn't get a great trip in the Harlan's Holiday, he was kind of stuck inside, but he has come back and trained well. I expect that the mile and an eighth will be in his favor."

Trainer Dale Romans brings Preakness Stakes (G1) runner-up Cherry Wine to the Poseidon in hopes the son of Paddy O'Prado rights himself form-wise. The 4-year-old colt will be making his first start since finishing seventh in an allowance race at Churchill Downs Nov. 19 and has not won since taking an allowance test by six lengths at Gulfstream last Jan. 9.

Graded stakes winner Imperative makes his first start for new owner Ron Paolucci of Loooch Racing. The 7-year-old Bernardini gelding won the 2014 Charles Town Classic and has been graded stakes-placed six times since that win.



