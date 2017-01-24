Smith Eagerly Awaits 'Chrome'-Arrogate Rematch

Jockey Mike Smith can't wait to get back aboard Juddmonte Farm's Arrogate and take on two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park.

"To get to ride a horse of this magnitude at this stage in my career, to get to ride one in the richest race in the world, it's incredible," the Hall of Fame jockey said Jan. 24. "I'm so blessed and so looking forward to it, I can't stand myself, I wish it was today."

With the last meeting of the two in the Nov. 5 Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) ending with a half-length victory for the son of Unbridled's Song, Smith said his strategy heading into this race will be slightly different since Arrogate breaks from the rail instead of from the outside post as he did in the Classic.

"He's sharp right now, he's been training very aggressive in the morning, and he needs to be aggressive leaving the one hole," Smith said, adding that Arrogate also had the inside post in the Travers Stakes (G1), where he led gate-to-wire when demolishing the field by 13 1/4 lengths in track-record time.

"With the short run into this first turn, you're going to have to hope your horse breaks really well and puts you into a good spot."

ANGST: California Chrome, Arrogate Meet Again in Pegasus

When the gate opens in the world's richest race, Smith will be watching the entire 12-horse field, but will first and foremost make sure that his horse has running room when it's time to make a move.

"I'm going to be looking for him (California Chrome's rider Victor Espinoza) and whoever else I think is running well at the time," he said. "I look at body languages on riders as I'm riding. One of these horses could jump up and pull something off, so I'm not necessarily going to be waiting on (Espinoza) to make my move.

"Where everyone else is at, I really don't care. It's just about getting my horse into a comfortable place so I can let him run when I want to and he's happy, because I know when he's happy running, he's got a stride that's unmatchable."

Adding to the Arrogate-California Chrome rivalry is the fact both champions earned new hardware since their last meeting. California Chrome picked up his second Horse of the Year title, edging Arrogate for that honor, and was named outstanding older dirt male at the Jan. 21 Eclipse Awards. There, Arrogate was named champion 3-year-old male—and a few days later he was also named the Longines World's Best Racehorse in London Jan. 24, edging California Chrome for the honor.

Since the Pegasus' distance is an eighth of a mile shorter than the Classic, trainer Art Sherman is preparing for a sharper California Chrome this time around.

"I think (California Chrome is) going to be a little bit more focused this time," Sherman said. "It's a little shorter distance and the stretch is a little shorter. With 'Chrome,' you have tactical speed, so if he's turning for home and in a position to open up, I think you're going to see a different horse."

And Smith knows what challenges lie ahead for his mount to beat the powerful chestnut again.

"It took an unbelievable effort (to beat California Chrome)," Smith said. "And it's going to take another one here on Saturday."